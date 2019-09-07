Four persons, including a baby, injured as terrorists open fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore

india

At least four persons, including a baby, were injured as terrorists open fired in Dangerpora village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore on Saturday, police said.

According to police, all the injured, including baby girl Usma Jan, were shifted to the hospital and are stable.

The police are at the spot and the investigation is in progress.

Terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby girl ( Usma jan) at #Dangerpora #Sopore. All injured shifted to the hospital and stated to be stable. Police on spot and investigation in progress . @JmuKmrPolice @diprjk — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 7, 2019

The Valley has been under a security lockdown since August 5, when the government announced the scrapping of Article 370 and divided that state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and imposed a communication blackout .

Though no major militant violence has been reported since, sporadic incidents have been taking place in some areas. On August 28, two members of a nomadic community were killed by terrorists in the higher reaches of Tral in south Kashmir after they were abducted from their temporary shelter earlier. Abdul Qadir Kohli from Jammu region’s Rajouri district, and his cousin Manzoor Ahmad Kohli were abducted on the intervening night of August 18 and 19 from Pulwama district’s Tral area by terrorists believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed, police said.

While the bullet-riddled body of Abdul Qadir was found at Litchinag in the higher reaches of Tral on Monday, the body of Manzoor Kohli, who had set up his shelter at Sangri Khanmoh, was recovered from Tral’s Lachi Top Behak forest area on Tuesday, the officials said.

On August 20, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and a special police officer were killed, while a police sub-inspector was injured in a gunfight in Baramulla district of north Kashmir - the first encounter between security forces and ultras after August 5.

A clutch of restrictions are still in force in the newly created union territory of Jammu and Kashmir which continues to be out of bounds for politicians. Several of them including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi have been sent back from the Srinagar airport in the past few weeks.

