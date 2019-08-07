Four states that played key roles in Sushma Swaraj’s career

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:32 IST

Sushma Swaraj, veteran BJP leader and former minister, who died in Delhi on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest has left an indelible imprint on Indian politics.

Swaraj died late on Tuesday and doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi said she suffered a cardiac attack. She was 67.

Known for her accessibility as the foreign affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj was always reaching out to help Indians in any corner of the world. Her oratory, involvement in work and her subtle class of politics will always be remembered.

(Follow LIVE updates here).

Popular in India and abroad, Sushma Swaraj had deep links with four states that played important roles in her political life – Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh

Delhi: Sushma Swaraj was elected from South Delhi constituency in the 1996 Lok Sabha elections, This was followed by a ministership in the 13-day Vajpayee government. She once again became a minister in the Vajpayee government in 1998, but later quit to take over as the chief minister of Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh:Sushma Swaraj was elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in 2000. When Uttarakhand was carved out from Uttar Pradesh, Swaraj was actively involved in her role as a Parliament member from the state.

RIP Sushma Swaraj: PM Modi pays last respect to ex-external affairs minister

Madhya Pradesh: The BJP leader shared deep ties with Madhya Pradesh as she was twice elected from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat – in 2009 and 2014.

Haryana: Swaraj won her first-ever election from Haryana. She was elected from Ambala in 1977 at the age of 25 and became the country’s youngest lawmaker and was also made a minister in the then Devi Lal government.

Karnataka: In 1999, Sushma Swaraj contested against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi from Bellary in Karnataka. She lost the election and was later elected to Rajya Sabha.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 12:28 IST