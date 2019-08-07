‘Axe to grind with you, Didi’: Smriti Irani’s moving post on Sushma Swaraj

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:15 IST

As scores of political leaders paid their tributes to BJP’s Sushma Swaraj, who died on Tuesday night, Union minister Smriti Irani has talked about an unfulfilled promise.

Smriti Irani posted an emotional message on Twitter after former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj died following a cardiac arrest.

(Follow LIVE updates here).

“I have an axe to grind with you Didi. You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us,” Smriti Irani tweeted on Tuesday referring to Sushma Swaraj’s daughter.

I have an axe to grind with you Didi . You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 6, 2019

Also Watch | RIP Sushma Swaraj: PM Modi pays last respect to ex-external affairs minister

On Wednesday, the Union minister for textiles and women and child development called Swaraj an inspiration to a large number of women workers.

“A motivation of numerous women activists, Didi’s sudden death has shocked us all. Today, I sympathise with her mourning family. If we dedicate our lives to the upliftment of women as an activist, it will be a true tribute to Didi,” Smriti Irani also tweeted about her former cabinet colleague.

असंख्य महिला कार्यकर्ताओं की प्रेरणा दीदी का आकस्मिक निधन हम सबको स्तब्ध कर गया । आज उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति सहानुभूति व्यक्त करती हूँ ।एक कार्यकर्ता के नाते महिला उत्थान के प्रति अगर हम अपना जीवन समर्पित करे तो वो दीदी के प्रति सच्ची श्रधांजलि होगी । pic.twitter.com/J7aJTCQtpm — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 7, 2019

Sushma Swaraj will be cremated with full state honours later in the day at Delhi’s Lodhi Road crematorium. The government of Delhi declared two-day mourning for the leader who served as its chief minister.

Prime Minister Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind joined a stream of political leaders who paid tributes to the veteran BJP leader at her residence. Her body will be shortly taken to the BJP’s office in central Delhi and will be kept there for a few hours to allow people to pay last respects.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 11:26 IST