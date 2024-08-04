Fourth not a good place, says double winner Manu

Manu Bhaker, India’s face of certainty and consistency over the first week of the Paris Olympics, is not quite sure about one thing. “I don’t know how I’m going to go back to India as.” Chateauroux: India’s Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women’s Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI08_03_2024_000061A) (PTI)

What do you think, India?

As the pathbreaker in India’s Olympic history. As a two-time medallist stumbling on the cusp of her third. As the shooter flaunting a first-of-its-kind two medals and a fighting fourth finish at the same Games.

Within one week, from last Saturday to this, Manu has lived a lifetime of an Olympian. At just 22. In only her second Games.

The most immediate memory of it doesn’t sum it up. Manu had to walk off fourth from the women’s 25m pistol final on Saturday with a score of 28, losing a shootoff with Hungarian Veronika Major to sneak into the top three that would’ve confirmed a third medal. Her campaign of major milestones ended with bare minimum margins.

“I am glad that I got two medals, but well, fourth place is not a very good place.I have no regrets, because I tried my best. This could have been better, but I’m happy I could get two medals for India,” Manu said.

Across those two shiny medals and three solid qualification rounds, the 22-year-old produced a wonder week unseen in Indian sport. In it, not once did she bring the highs of yesterday into the fresh today. With new targets to be hit, finals to be booked and medals to be won.

After it all finally paused, it didn’t surprise her. Because she had visualised this week in all her training days leading up to the Games, and prepared for every single detail in the company of personal coach Jaspal Rana. With Manu in fray in three events here -- 10m air pistol individual, mixed team and 25m pistol -- she was built to maintain her shape physically and mentally competing in six days out of eight.

In Luxembourg where the coach-trainee based themselves before checking in to the Games, the routine was synced with this time zone, six-hour training days clocked in, and finer variables like warmer temperatures adjusted to.

“The way we started training two months back, getting into the routine of these Olympic matches, that was the standout thing for me about her show here,” Rana said.

What stood out for the protagonist was the high-scoring qualification rounds, and a medal where she alone wasn’t at the front and centre.

“The mixed medal (she and Sarabjot Singh won the bronze medal match),” Manu said. “It was like a one-on-one competition. It felt like you versus me.”

It felt like Manu versus the world for her during and soon after the Tokyo Olympics, in which she failed to make any of the finals. Fingers were pointed, questions were raised, trolls were out. Already “scared” of everything around her first Olympics experience, it continued to scar her, show in her results and make her want to take a step back from the sport.

Until she chose to go back to Rana, and to being Manu. The talkative, multi-hobbied and outgoing person. And the routine-loving, training-happy shooter.

“One thing different from Tokyo that was very prominent with my performances and behaviour here was the confidence,” Manu said. “In Tokyo, I was kind of scared of everything. This time I feel much more confident and mature.

“And, definitely, experience. It teaches you a lot in life. I learnt so many lessons from Tokyo, things that I knew that if I sit and cry over it, there was no point. It was about channelising it in my present and future. I’ve now become this more practical person when it comes to my profession.”

It is what makes Manu’s route to redemption, and the eventual destination, all the more remarkable. She went from a no-medal flop to a two-medal fillip. From a setback of distressing proportions to a launchpad for greater possibilities moving forward. From a figure of Indian shooting’s Tokyo Olympics criticism to the face of its Paris Games celebrations.

She still isn’t sure about how the people of the country would look at her now, and what to expect once she returns to India. For now, Manu has a message.

“I can feel this burst of love,” she said. “Please keep it going through my career. I will win many matches. I will lose too. But I hope you’re always there for me.”

