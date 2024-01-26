France raises concerns over notice to Delhi-based French journalist with India

France brought to India's attention the matter of Indian authorities issuing a notice to Vanessa Dougnac, a French journalist based in New Delhi, reportedly for violating certain regulations. This concern was addressed during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, as confirmed by officials. French journalist Vanessa Dougnac

In response, India communicated to the French authorities that the issue revolved around “compliance with the rules and regulations of the country”, adding that the matter was not associated with Dougnac's journalism.

Residing in New Delhi since 2001, Dougnac works for the French media outlet Le Croix and writes in French. The notice emerged on Tuesday.

AFP earlier reported the notice as saying, “Her journalistic activities are malicious and critical in manner... they create biased perception about India. In addition, her activities may also provoke disorder and disturb peace.”

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra responding to a question during a media briefing said, “This has been brought to our attention by the French side both prior to the visit (of President Macron) and during the visit.”

He mentioned that the issue was currently under the purview of the appropriate government department.

The notice directed at Dougnac by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), operating under the Union Home Ministry, has requested an explanation regarding potential violations of rules. Specifically, it has asked her to justify why her Overseas Citizen of India card should not be withdrawn.

"We are aware of the matter and it is being dealt with by the relevant department," Kwatra stated. He added that the perspective to assess the matter revolves around ensuring “compliance with the rules and regulations of the country”.

He further said, “I do not think this has got anything else to do with other aspects of journalism etc. The principal issue is whether the person is compliant with the rules and regulations of the state under which they come.”

Kwatra conveyed that the Indian perspective on the issue was communicated to the French side, which acknowledged the “context in which we are examining this.”

The notice, dated January 18, was issued to her, granting a 15-day period for her response.