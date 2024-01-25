France's Macron to visit Amer Fort today, join PM Modi for a roadshow in Jaipur

Chief Guest at 75th Republic Day, French President Emmanuel Macron will land at Jaipur this afternoon even as closest allies India and France will announce a Defence Industrial Roadmap and a pathbreaking agreement on Defence Space Cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

President Macron is expected to land in Jaipur around 130 pm with a 44-member delegation that includes high power ministers of Foreign Affairs, Stephane Sejourne, Defence, Sebastien Lecomu, and rapidly rising Culture czarina Rachida Dati. The dignitary will proceed to the historical Amer Fort for a visit and will to be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a road show that goes through the iconic Hawa Mahal and the Old City of erstwhile Rajputana.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

With External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on his side, PM Modi will host President Macron for bilateral talks cum dinner at the iconic Rambagh Palace before leaving for Delhi late on Thursday evening. The Modi government and the BJP State government have laid out the red carpet for the dignitaries with all pomp and splendour.

It is understood that the two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks which will include the security environment in the region, Ukraine and Gaza wars, religious radicalization, terrorism and the evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific. It is learnt that France has decided to make India a key reference point in its approach towards the Indo-Pacific. This means that the French policies towards the Indo-Pacific will be framed keeping India in mind and as consequently keep the rapidly expanding Chinese Navy in mind.

While the two sides are expected to issue a joint statement either tomorrow or after Republic Day parade, the two deep strategic partners will announce a defence industrial roadmap which will be firmly anchored in PM Modi’s “Atmannirbhar Bharat” initiative. This entails French companies and supply chains joining hands with Indian partners to design, manufacture and certify defence platforms in India. While Indian supply chains will also be allowed to access the French market, the key outcome of the roadmap is the creation of more jobs for talented youth in India.

Although the Modi government remains tight-lipped over the visit, it is learnt that the two sides will sign a letter of intent over Defence Space Cooperation to counter the challenge in space from rising powers in Asia. The two countries have very close civilian space cooperation.

Even though PM Modi and President Macron have met frequently over the past one year, India and France have a long history and huge future ahead in defence cooperation. India has already initiated the process to purchase 26 Rafale-Maritime multi-role fighters for INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and Mazagon Dockyards Limited with help of Naval Group will produce three more advanced diesel-electric submarines. Given that India believes in deterrence, the two sides are also in talks over future construction of at least two nuclear attack submarines in India with French support. The two sides have also decided to build naval surface combatants for export to third countries at GRSE, Kolkata and submarines at MDL, Mumbai. Apart from this, French engine manufacturer Safran has tied up with HAL to produce Shakti engines for Indian multi-role helicopters and jointly develop a 130 kilo-newton thrust engine with ADA for future fighters.