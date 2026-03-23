Fraudster posing as CBI official tricks Karnataka businessman into transferring ₹15 crore to ‘fake government account’
The senior citizen was targeted over a period of nearly six weeks, during which he received multiple calls and even video calls from the fraudsters.
An 81-year-old businessman from Belagavi, Karnataka fell prey to a “digital arrest” scam, reportedly losing more than ₹15 crore to fraudsters impersonating officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), police said.
The senior citizen was targeted over a period of nearly six weeks, during which he received multiple calls and even video calls from the fraudsters, news agency PTI reported citing officials.
The scammers alleged that the businessman had received a commission of ₹5 lakh for laundering ₹25 lakh and claimed that complaints had been filed against him for illegal financial activities.
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The fraudsters threatened to arrest him in a money laundering case and coerced him into sharing his bank and financial details, police officials said. They instructed the victim to transfer his money to what they described as a “safe or government account,” promising that the amount would be returned once the investigation was complete.
Suspicion arose when the victim received no response from the callers and discovered that all the mobile numbers used by the fraudsters were untraceable. He then approached the authorities last week to report the matter.
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The Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station launched an investigation and managed to trace the account to which the money had been transferred. So far, only ₹90 lakh has been recovered.
In response to the incident, the Belagavi Police Commissioner has formed a special team to track down and apprehend those responsible for the scam.
(With PTI inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More