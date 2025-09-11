'Fraught with danger': India urges citizens to avoid joining Russian military in war against Ukraine

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a strong advisory to Indian nationals against joining the Russian army, following reports that several Indians who had traveled to Moscow were forced into combat roles in Ukraine. Ukrainian emergency work amid the rubble of a residential building after an air attack in Kyiv.(AFP File)

“We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army. Government has on several occasions over the past one year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement on Wednesday.

The response comes after The Hindu reported that two Indian men, currently in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, claimed they had been lured to Russia on the pretext of construction jobs but were instead deployed to the frontline. The men, speaking on the phone from Selydove, a town captured by Russia in November 2024, said that at least 13 more Indians were in similar conditions.

According to the newspaper, the two recruits had traveled to Russia in the last six months on student or visitor visas. They alleged that an agent who promised them work in the construction sector sent them to the battlefield instead.

The MEA said it has raised the matter with Russian authorities in both Delhi and Moscow, urging that such practices be stopped and that the Indian nationals be released immediately. “We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens,” Jaiswal said.

Reiterating its warning, the ministry urged Indians to steer clear of any offers to join the Russian military. “We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger,” the spokesperson said.

The reports add to growing concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in conflict-hit areas, with the government emphasizing that recruitment into foreign armies through deceptive means poses serious risks to life and security.