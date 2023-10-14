‘Free Palestine’: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind carries out march in Kolkata amid Israel-Gaza war

Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday carried a protest march in Kolkata in support of Palestine amid the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza-based Hamas militants. The protest march was carried out in Kolkata.(ANI)

Slogans of "Free Palestine" were also raised during the march, reported news agency ANI.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas for the October 7 attack in which its fighters killed 1,300 Israelis, mainly civilians, and seized scores of hostages.

Since then, Israel has been carrying out retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza. At least 1,900 Gazans, including more than 600 children, have been killed in waves of the missile attack by Israel.

Israel has warned all those in the Gaza Strip to evacuate before an expected ground offensive. Tel Aviv has also moved its forces, tanks, and heavy weapons to the southern desert area around Gaza.

On Saturday, Maulana Mahmood Madani, president of a Jamiat faction, issued an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mediate the conflict between Israel and Palestine, reported news agency PTI.

He urged the prime minister to leverage his influence to advocate for enduring peace, rooted in principles of justice, and to safeguard the lives of innocent civilians.

Madani also sought immediate intervention and concrete action from the international community, including the United Nations Security Council and the Arab League, for "cessation of war declared by Israel".

“Jamiat stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have endured 75 years of Israeli oppression and violence, resulting in their current dire circumstances,” he said in a statement. “They find themselves living as prisoners in their own homeland, unwaveringly striving for their homeland's freedom and the preservation of Masjid Al Aqsa.”

Madani added that the root cause of the conflict derives namely from "the occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel”, according to PTI. He said that the issue must be resolved according to the parameters agreed upon by the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies)

