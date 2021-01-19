IND USA
The MeT centre predicted dry weather in the state till January 22.(HT File photo)
Freezing cold in Himachal, Keylong records minus 8.9 degrees celsius

The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie was recorded at 0.4, 2.1 and 4.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:25 PM IST

Keylong and Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh reeled under sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, the Meteorological Department here said.

Keylong, the administrative centre of tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie was recorded at 0.4, 2.1 and 4.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 23.5 degrees Celsius.

The MeT centre predicted dry weather in the state till January 22.

A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from January 23 and it may cause scattered to fairly widespread rain, snow over the state, Singh said. 

The truck ran over the construction workers on the Kim-Mandvi road shortly after midnight(PTI)
india news

14 migrant workers, a yr-old infant crushed by truck in Surat

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:27 AM IST
The incident took place near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, when the truck driver apparently lost control over the vehicle after hitting a sugarcane laden tractor. The deceased included six men, eight women and a baby girl.
READ FULL STORY
The IAF said the two sides would “put into practice operational experience gained across terrains and spectrums and endeavour to exchange ideas and best practices to enhance interoperability”.
india news

India, France air exercise to kick off in Rajasthan today

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:01 AM IST
“As part of Indo-French defence cooperation, the IAF and French Air and Space Force have held six editions of exercises named ‘Garuda’, the latest being in 2019 at Air Force Base Mont-de-Marsan, France,” the IAF said on the eve of the exercise.
READ FULL STORY
India’s grants are part of plans to provide up to 10 million doses of both Covidshield and Covaxin, the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech, to friendly countries.(PTI)
india news

India begins vaccine export from today

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The external affairs ministry said supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from Wednesday in line with India’s commitment to use its vaccine production and delivery capacity to help the world fight Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Police said six men have been arrested for the murder.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

TMC worker shot dead in north Bengal, another leader dies of heart attack

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:06 AM IST
  • The family of the man who was shot dead alleged that he was a victim of infighting in the local unit of the Trinamool Congress.
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
india news

Covaxin recipients under stricter watch, says Centre

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi The central government on Monday spelt out a detailed policy of monitoring Covid-19 vaccine recipients for adverse responses and assured people that the immunisation programme, which has been dogged by fears of side-effects and hesitancy, is safe
READ FULL STORY
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this undated Aug. 31, 2005 file photo, renowned oncologist and chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute Dr V Shanta. Shanta passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_19_2021_000038B)(PTI)
india news

‘To her, patients always came first’: Cancer care pioneer dies at 93

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:02 AM IST
V Shanta was on the WHO Advisory Committee on Cancer till March 2005. She was a recipient of several national and international awards including the Ramon Magsasay award for public service, Padma Shri (1986), Padma Bhushan (2006) and Padma Vibhushan (2016).
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
india news

Tests for MPs; Zero, Question hours back in Budget session

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi: A full, hour-long Question Hour, a separate slot for Zero Hour— both key for MPs seeking answers from the government—will return in the upcoming budget session of Parliament, which is expected to see the opposition attacking the ruling dispensation over the controversial farm laws and the WhatsApp chats of journalist Arnab Goswami
READ FULL STORY
With 4,936 beneficiaries receiving the shot, Delhi saw the highest turnout in terms of absolute numbers on Tuesday.(HT FILE)
india news

Senior docs told to get vaccinated to instil confidence

By Abhishek Dey, Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Hospitals that have consistently seen low turnout, like Guru Teg Bahadur hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital , asked its senior faculty members to come forward and take the shot.
READ FULL STORY
“In addition to the list of beneficiaries sent to us by the Co-WIN platform, we were allowed to vaccinate people who are already registered but were not on the list." said Dr DS Rana(HT_PRINT)
india news

Govt tweaks app to allow walk-ins, experts want wider access to shots

By Rhythma Kaul, Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:37 PM IST
A Union health ministry official confirmed the tweak in the app on Tuesday to allow health care workers not scheduled for jabs on a particular day to get the shots.
READ FULL STORY
The data showed that from January 1 to December 31, 2020, 148 murder cases were registered, whereas the number in 2019 was 165. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Retired police officer arrested for vandalising RSS office in Indore

By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
  • Shrikant Sharma, a retired deputy commandant of Special Armed Force of the Madhya Pradesh police, had earlier objected to the setting up of an office of the RSS for the Ram Temple fund collection drive in his neighborhood.
READ FULL STORY
Tuesday’s 54% vaccination rate was only marginally better than the 50% seen till Monday.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
india news

Vaccination lagging, govt appeals against hesitancy

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:18 PM IST
The remarks were made at the government’s weekly briefing on Covid-19, which was opened by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who said three regions – Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Punjab – vaccinated fewer than 40% of their targets.
READ FULL STORY
There are 100,744 prisoners lodged in 72 jails in Uttar Pradesh, including 72,372 undertrial prisoners and 28,372 convicted inmates, as per the February 2020 data of UP Prison Administration and Reform Services.(Representative image/Shutterstock)
india news

No kidnapping, no conversion, went on my own to Karnataka, says Gorakhpur woman

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:13 PM IST
  • The woman's father had earlier lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the youth from Karnataka for allegedly kidnapping his daughter and forcing her to change religion.
READ FULL STORY
Jharkhand high court in Ranchi.(HT File Photo)
india news

HC vacates stay as Jharkhand Speaker ends Babulal Marandi’s anti-defection trial

By Bedanti Saran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:15 PM IST
  • The Speaker had initiated proceedings under anti-defection laws to decide if the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) led by Babulal Marandi into the BJP in February, 2020, was valid.
READ FULL STORY
A doctor poses after receiving a dose of the Bharat Biotech's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a government-run hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Reuters)
india news

9 states, UTs among better performing areas during Covid-19 vaccination drive

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:47 PM IST
The government said 631,417 people have been vaccinated by the end of the fourth day of its mammoth inoculation drive, with only nine taken to hospitals after complaining of side effects.
READ FULL STORY
AAP leader Raghav Chadha addresses media during a press conference. (PTI)
india news

AAP leader Raghav Chadha underlines need for monitoring water leakages

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:09 PM IST
The DJB has initiated projects for the installation of flow meters and the setting up of a SCADA Centre, a high-tech monitoring system which allows the utility to detect where and how much water is being leaked or tapped.
READ FULL STORY
