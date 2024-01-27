 Watch: French President Macron, EAM Jaishankar visit Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Watch: French President Macron, EAM Jaishankar visit Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah

Watch: French President Macron, EAM Jaishankar visit Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah

PTI |
Jan 27, 2024 05:46 AM IST

French President reached the almost 700-year-old shrine -- the nerve centre of Sufi culture in India -- at 9.45 pm.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia here on Friday evening, officials said.

France's President Emmanuel Macron takes part in rituals during his visit of a mausoleum at the Nizamuddin(AFP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron takes part in rituals during his visit of a mausoleum at the Nizamuddin(AFP)

Macron was the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He reached the almost 700-year-old shrine -- the nerve centre of Sufi culture in India -- at 9.45 pm and remained there for more than half an hour, they said.

The dargah is the mausoleum of the famous Sufi Nizamuddin Auliya and his disciple Amir Khusrau.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu received her French counterpart Macron at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming President Macron, she said the leaders of the two countries being guests of honour in each other's successive National Day parade and celebrations, is a historic moment, and "a symbol of the depth of our friendship and the strength of our partnership".

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News75th Republic Day Republic Day 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On