Fresh guidelines for Assam to curb Covid-19 spread: Check details here
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 05:44 AM IST
In an attempt to curb the Covid-19 outbreak in the state, Assam will have more restrictions and strict containment measures from Thursday. The decision was taken by newly-formed Himanta Biswa Sarma government.
In a tweet, Sarma said, “To contain #Covid cases, more restrictions & containment measures would be put in place from May 13, 2021. Detailed SOP will be issued on Wednesday. In case restrictions have to continue for more than a fortnight, Govt will consider financial relief package for weaker sections.”
Assam on Tuesday recorded 6,258 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 85 deaths. The state has nearly 40,000 active coronavirus cases.
Here are the fresh guidelines for Assam:
- All shops and commercial establishments will remain shut at 1pm on all days.
- The weekly 'haats', bazaars are not allowed for 15 days.
- Restaurants, dhabas and other eateries can allow dine-in guest only up to 1pm after which only home delivery of food will be allowed.
- Pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics are allowed to operate without restrictions.
- All educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities are allowed to go for virtual options. No physical classes is allowed for 15 days.
- Marriages and religious functions are allowed with presence of maximum of 10 people. Not more than 10 persons should attend funeral gatherings.
- AIl public transport are allowed to operate only upto 30% of seating capacity.