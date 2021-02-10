IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Fresh row on Assam-Mizoram border leaves at least 6 injured, 18 houses burnt
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Fresh row on Assam-Mizoram border leaves at least 6 injured, 18 houses burnt

According to Assam officials, the incident took place at Kachurtal in Hailakandi district of the state over a dispute related to construction of a road on its side of the border
READ FULL STORY
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:53 AM IST

At least six persons were injured, and 18 houses burnt down as a result of a fresh clash between residents of Assam and Mizoram on Tuesday close to the border between the two neighbouring states.

According to Assam officials, the incident took place at Kachurtal in Hailakandi district of the state over a dispute related to construction of a road on its side of the border.

“A fight broke out over the construction of a road on the Assam-Mizoram border on our side. Some Mizoram residents obstructed the construction and it led to a fight between residents of both states and several people got injured,” said Dilip Kumar Dey, DIG (Southern Range), Assam Police.

“Three persons on our side got injured. Our personnel dispersed the crowd on reaching the spot. But while returning back to Mizoram, the miscreants burnt down at least 18 houses on the Assam side,” he added.

Security personnel from the state police and Central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area and the situation there is stated to be under control.

Also Read | 20 vultures die due to poisoning in Assam; second incident within a month

Hailakandi superintendent of police Pabindra Kumar Nath said that three persons from the Mizoram side also sustained minor injuries in the clash.

“Though construction was taking place in Assam, Mizoram claims the territory to be disputed. The injuries sustained by the six persons are not serious. Of the three from Assam, one was discharged after first aid while the two others were taken to Hailakandi civil hospital,” Nath said.

Tuesday’s incident took place less than a week after a school near the Assam-Mizoram border in Hailakandi district was damaged due to two bomb blasts by unidentified miscreants in the early hours of February 3.

Assam and Mizoram share a 164-km boundary and there have been territorial disputes between both states for many years.

In October last year, several persons from both states were injured in violence along the border after some residents of Vairengte in Kolasib district of Mizoram set on fire temporary huts made by residents of Lailapur in Cachar district of Assam on a stretch of disputed land.

Mizoram said the huts were built on ‘no man’s land’ while Assam claimed the area as theirs.

Following the incident, residents on the Assam side blocked the highway going to Mizoram for several days and hundreds of goods-laden trucks on way to the neighbouring state were stranded.

The blockade was lifted in November after several rounds of talks between the two states and following intervention of the Union home ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Dominica: People unloading the "Made in India" Covid-19 vaccines (Twitter: @DrSJaishankar)
Dominica: People unloading the "Made in India" Covid-19 vaccines (Twitter: @DrSJaishankar)
india news

Dominica, Barbados receive 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:20 PM IST
On Sunday, India dispatched two consignments of Covishield Covid-19 vaccines to the countries of Barbados and Dominica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has tightened vigil along the 3,000-km long China border. pti(MINT_PRINT)
India has tightened vigil along the 3,000-km long China border. pti(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Congress MP moves adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss China border

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House today and support the government's stand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File photo)
Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File photo)
india news

16 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters to return on Feb 14, says minister

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Last week, Chinese authorities had agreed to India’s request to permit a crew change on the merchant vessel MV Anastasia, which was in anchorage near Caofeidian port since September 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Fresh row on Assam-Mizoram border leaves at least 6 injured, 18 houses burnt

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:53 AM IST
According to Assam officials, the incident took place at Kachurtal in Hailakandi district of the state over a dispute related to construction of a road on its side of the border
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardeep Singh Puri explains that his ministry will not regulate flight ticket prices when domestic services come back to their pre-covid figures. (PTI)
Hardeep Singh Puri explains that his ministry will not regulate flight ticket prices when domestic services come back to their pre-covid figures. (PTI)
india news

Domestic flights' fare band can't be permanent feature, says Hardeep Singh Puri

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:52 AM IST
The ministry has no intention to regulate air ticket price once the situation becomes fully normal, the minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iqbal Singh was arrested from Hoshiyarpur, Punjab. (Photo: Delhi Police)
Iqbal Singh was arrested from Hoshiyarpur, Punjab. (Photo: Delhi Police)
india news

Red Fort violence: Another key suspect, Iqbal Singh, arrested in Punjab

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Iqbal Singh, who was among the eight key suspects in the case against whom the city police had announced Rs6 lakh reward, was arrested from Hoshiyarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

Twitter withholds some accounts within India, vows to advocate free expression

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:19 AM IST
The government has asked the social media company to take down accounts that were allegedly sharing misinformation and provocative content related to the ongoing farmers’ agitation
READ FULL STORY
Close
A YSRCP leader said the victory in the first phase of panchayat polls was due to the welfare schemes run by CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy(PTI)
A YSRCP leader said the victory in the first phase of panchayat polls was due to the welfare schemes run by CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy(PTI)
india news

YSRC-backed candidates bag most Andhra gram panchayats in 1st phase, TDP upset

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:09 AM IST
  • State election commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said 81.78% of the electorate exercised their franchise till the closing hours of polling at 3.30 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi’s politics: From confrontation to conciliation

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Modi, who led the BJP to massive wins in the 2014 and 2019 national elections, does not shy away from attacking his opponents in bitterly fought elections. But he has on several occasion showered praise on them as well
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian polling official checks the control unit of an electronic voting machine at a dispatch center before proceeding to his allotted station for the second phase of voting for the Gujarat state assembly elections in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. The second phase of voting for Gujarat state assembly election will be held on Dec. 14 and result will be declared on Dec. 18. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
An Indian polling official checks the control unit of an electronic voting machine at a dispatch center before proceeding to his allotted station for the second phase of voting for the Gujarat state assembly elections in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. The second phase of voting for Gujarat state assembly election will be held on Dec. 14 and result will be declared on Dec. 18. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
india news

Andhra gram panchayat elections: 44 sarpanch unanimously elected

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:02 AM IST
As per State Election Commission, a total of 44 candidates were unanimously elected for the sarpanch posts which were notified for election in the first phase in 12 mandals of the Anakapalle revenue division.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan tunnel following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on February 9. (PTI)
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan tunnel following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on February 9. (PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know so far about the rescue operations

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:40 AM IST
At least 174 people are still missing; 35 of them are inside the 1.7km tunnel at the Tapovan power project where two days of excavation has failed to make much headway
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allahabad High Court called the dismissal order a 'vindictive in nature'(ANI Photo)
Allahabad High Court called the dismissal order a 'vindictive in nature'(ANI Photo)
india news

Home guard dismissed for showing affection to LGBT partner reinstated by court

By JItendra Sarin | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:34 AM IST
  • The court said the dismissal was in violation of the Navtej Singh Johar ruling of the Supreme Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A special team of doctors from SSKM Hospital conducts the rapid antibody test to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata in this file photo.(ANI Photo)
A special team of doctors from SSKM Hospital conducts the rapid antibody test to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata in this file photo.(ANI Photo)
india news

India records 11,067 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 10.85 million

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:23 AM IST
According to the Union health ministry figures on Wednesday morning, 94 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Niranjan Patnaik said the Congress will also raise the issues of the border dispute between Odisha and neighbouring states. In picture - Patnaik stages a demonstration against Centre's farm reform laws.(PTI)
Niranjan Patnaik said the Congress will also raise the issues of the border dispute between Odisha and neighbouring states. In picture - Patnaik stages a demonstration against Centre's farm reform laws.(PTI)
india news

Congress calls for seven-hour Odisha bandh on February 15 over rising fuel price

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:20 AM IST
State Congress president Niranjan Patnaik said on Tuesday that the shutdown would begin from 7am and continue till 1pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CEO Jack Dorsey said Twitter is diagnosing the issue of hacked accounts in an apparent bitcoin scam.(Reuters File Photo)
CEO Jack Dorsey said Twitter is diagnosing the issue of hacked accounts in an apparent bitcoin scam.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Twitter explains why it didn't take action on some handles despite Centre's push

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Twitter said it took several actions against handles as requested by the Centre. But it didn't take actions against handles of journalists, activists, politicians as it believes "the actions we have been directed to take" are not "consistent with Indian law".
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP