From defence to trade deals: Highlights from US President Donald Trump’s statement

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 14:41 IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people for the lavish welcome extended to him as he spoke about the progress the countries made in defence, trade and military cooperation.

The United States president was speaking after a meeting with Prime Minister Modi and delegation-level talks between the representatives of his country and India.

Trump focussed on the military helicopters and Pakistan among other issues in his speech after the meeting.

Here are the highlights of the US president’s statement:

* Melania and I have been awed by the majesty of India and the exceptional generosity and kindness of the Indian people.

* We will always remember the magnificent welcome the citizens of your home state (of PM Modi) showed us upon arrival.

* Earlier today, we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than US$ 3 Bn of advanced American military equipment, including Apache & MH-60 Romeo Helicopters - finest in the world.

* These will enhance our joint defence capabilities.

* In our discussions, PM Modi and I affirmed our two countries’ commitment to protecting our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism.

* In this effort, the US is also working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil.

* During our visit we discussed the importance of a secure 5G wireless network and the need for this emerging technology to be a tool for freedom, progress, prosperity, not to do anything with where it could be even conceived as a conduit for suppression and censorship.

* Our teams have made tremendous progress for a comprehensive trade agreement and I’m optimistic we can reach a deal of great importance to both countries.

* Since I took office, US exports to India are up nearly 60% and exports of high-quality American energy have grown by 500%.