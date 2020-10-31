e-paper
Home / India News / From gas booking to high-security registration plates: New rules from November 1

From gas booking to high-security registration plates: New rules from November 1

Customers will get an OTP on their registered mobile number. Only after providing this to the delivery person, the cylinder will be delivered.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The new system will be in place in 100 smart cities from November 1.
The new system will be in place in 100 smart cities from November 1. (PTI)
         

From November 1 onwards, the home delivery system of LPG cylinders will change as a one-time password will be required to authenticate at the time of delivery. In Delhi, online booking for high-security registration plates will also resume from Sunday.

Aimed at preventing theft

The move which is already a pilot projet in Jaipur will be implemented in 100 smart cities starting from November 1. Customers will get an OTP on their registered mobile number. Only after providing this to the delivery person, the cylinder will be delivered. This will help prevent theft.

High-security registration plates in Delhi

Online booking for getting high- security registration plates (HSRP) and colour coded stickers affixed in vehicles will restart in Delhi from November 1. Transport officials said that each vehicle owner booking HSRP online will get a receipt so that even if there is any future drive by transport department to penalise violations, they are not punished even if there is delay on the part of dealers or manufacturers.

High-security number plate, colour-coded fuel plate has been made mandatory in Delhi from October 1.

