From Jehanabad to Bodh Gaya: 9 seats with the lowest margin in Bihar assembly election

The Bihar assembly election proved to be a massive success for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA camp, which led on 202 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan headed for a crushing defeat with 34 seats. Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) supporters hold placards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as they celebrate NDA's lead in the vote counting of the Bihar Assembly election 2025 at the party office, in Patna. (ANI Photo)(Aftab Alam Siddiqui)

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 92 seats, followed by Nitish Kumar's JD(U) at 83 seats. RJD, which emerged as the third largest party, suffered a massive setback with 26 seats.

The Bihar election proved to be a battle of flip-flops and major upsets, with several prominent candidates, mostly from the opposition parties, losing their respective seats.

While some of the BJP and JD(U) candidates registered landslide win with wide margins, several seats witnessed tough battles, with the margin as low as 27 votes.

Some of the landmark victory included Aurai, where the BJP candidate Rama Nishad won with a margin of 52,817 votes. Another BJP candidate, Nitish Mishra, won the Jhanjharpur by 52,490 against Ram Narayan Yadav.

However, in at least 14 seats in Bihar, the margin between the winning and the trailing candidate was less than 1,000 votes.

Here is a list of seats with the lowest margin in Bihar:

Agiaon: The Agiaon seat in Arrah witnessed a close contest between the BJP and the Communist Party of India (ML)-L candidate. The seat witnessed several flip-flops before Mahesh Paswan of the BJP emerged winner with a margin of 95 votes.

Bodh Gaya: RJD’s Kumar Sarvjeet registered a close victory against LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Shyamdeo Paswan by 881 votes.

Chanpatia: The seat in West Champaran witnessed a close contest between Congress candidate Abhishek Ranjan and BJP’s Umakant Singh that ended in a victory for the Congress candidate by 602 votes.

Forbesganj: Congress candidate Manoj Bishwas edged past BJP’s Vidya Sagar Keshari in a closely fought contest, securing the seat by 221 votes.

Goh: In the Aurangabad seat, RJD’s Amrendra Kumar defeated BJP’s Dr Ranvijay Kumar after a close fight, securing victory by 767 votes.

Jehanabad: RJD’s Rahul Kumar won against JD(U)’s Chandeswhar Prasad in a closely watched contest, winning by 255 votes.

Sandesh: In the sea in Arrah Lok Sabha constituency, JD(U)’s Radha Charan Sah fought against Dipu Singh of the RJD. The JD(U) candidate won the sit by a margin of 27 votes.

Bakhtiarpur: In another close contest, LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Arun Kumar defeated RJD’s Aniruddh Kumar by a margin of 981 votes.

Ramgarh: In Ramgarh seat too, the margin remained less than 1,000 votes. BSP’s Satish Kumar Singh Yadav was leading against BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh with a margin of 175 votes.