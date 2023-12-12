From one CM-elect to other: Mohan Yadav congratulates ‘friend’ Bhajan Lal Sharma

Madhya Pradesh chief minister-designate Mohan Yadav congratulated Bhajan Lal Sharma on being elected as the leader of the Rajasthan BJP legislature party. Under PM Modi's leadership, double-engine governments will take their states ahead, he said. Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma(ANI)

"I congratulate my friend Bhajanlal, who has been elected as the CM there. I wish for him to be the most successful CM of Rajasthan. I pray to Baba Mahakal to set new records of development in Rajasthan. Together, under the leadership of PM Modi, double-engine governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will take the state ahead," Mohan Yadav, who was also the party's surprise pick for chief minister in Madhya Pradesh just like Bhajan Lal Sharma in Rajasthan, said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The BJP picked Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the chief minister of Rajasthan. Along with him, Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari became deputy chief ministers.

Bhajan Lal Sharma won the Sanganer assembly seat by an impressive margin, securing 145,162 votes against Congress' Pushpendra Bhardwaj, who polled 97,081 votes. Prem Chand Bairwa is the sitting BJP MLA from the Dudu constituency in Rajasthan while Diya Kumari won from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 71,368 votes.

Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25.