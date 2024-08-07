From protests to disqualification in Paris Olympics: Journey of Vinesh Phogat

In a dramatic turn, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women’s freestyle 50kg wrestling competition at the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight, just hours before her gold medal bout. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 12: Vinesh Phogat's disqualification has sent shock waves around the country. (PTI)

According to the rules set by the parent body, United World Wrestling (UWW), if a wrestler fails the weigh-in before the competition, they are immediately disqualified and placed in the last position.

Vinesh Phogat was at the forefront of a lengthy protest against former BJP MP Brijbhushan Singh, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment from women wrestlers.

In January last year, 30 wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik, and Bajrang Punia, protested at Jantar Mantar demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was removed as the wrestling federation chief. The BJP didn't field Singh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and gave a ticket to his son Karan Bhushan Singh instead.

The wrestlers were demanding Singh's removal as a minister in the Narendra Modi government and the dissolution of the federation. The protesters had also submitted a complaint to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, requesting the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the allegations and a new committee to manage the WFI in consultation with the wrestlers.

In response, the IOA established a committee including MC Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt to look into the matter. Shortly after the protest began, the wrestlers agreed to suspend it after meeting with then-sports minister Anurag Thakur, who assured that Brij Bhushan would step aside until the investigation was completed.

What triggered wrestlers to protest?

The Wrestling Federation of India denied all allegations of sexual harassment involving its president and coaches. The sports ministry, however, ordered the WFI to halt all activities immediately and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

An oversight committee led by Mary Kom was formed to investigate the allegations. However, wrestlers were disappointed as they were not consulted on the selection of committee members. Frustrated by the lack of progress and inclusion, the wrestlers returned to protest.

The WFI announced elections for May 7 after the oversight committee's report was submitted to the sports ministry but not made public. This led wrestlers to return to Jantar Mantar.

Wrestlers ‘manhandled’ at Jantar Mantar

On May 3, wrestler Bajrang Punia claimed that he along with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Dushyant Phogat and Rahul Yadav were assaulted and manhandled by the Delhi Police personnel. Allegations were made that a drunk policeman misbehaved with women wrestlers, resulting in injuries to Vinesh Phogat and Rahul Yadav.

The wrestlers demanded a medical examination for the injured, but the policeman in question was taken away by the police. Despite these claims, Delhi Police issued a press release the following day denying the use of force. The Delhi Police later sealed off the protest site with heavy barricades and reportedly manhandled a female journalist covering the protests.