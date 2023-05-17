From the HT newspaper: Top 10 stories you shouldn't miss today

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion from Hindustan Times newspaper. A thick layer of dust is seen engulfed around the city at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

In Karnataka, amid tussle for CM seat, more claimants emerge in Congress

The impasse in the Congress selecting the next chief minister (CM) in Karnataka spawned a litany of demands on Tuesday -- a surprise third contender throwing his hat in the ring, regional leaders hopeful of taking advantage of the stalemate, multiple claimants jostling to take the deputy CM’s position, and even influential community bodies trying to push their own men, trying to take advantage of the delay. Read more

3 pleas seek ASI survey of entire Gyanvapi mosque

Three applications were filed in the Varanasi district court on Tuesday seeking a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex, including a disputed structure that Hindu sides call a Shivling but Muslim groups say is part of a fountain. Read more

2,736 defence items on domestic shopping list since 2021

The government on Tuesday said 164 defence items that were under an import ban, and used in tanks, infantry combat vehicles, missiles and warships, have been indigenised in a fresh push for self-reliance. Read more

‘Illegal construction rampant in Delhi, seal of 66% shut areas tampered’

Sixty six percent of the properties shut down in the Capital for illegal constructions over the last five years were found with their seals tampered with, and no concrete action against the violators was taken by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi amid “rampant corruption”, a Delhi assembly panel on urban development has said. Read more

Post-SC order, Delhi LG sends services files to AAP govt

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Tuesday sent files related to services to the Delhi government, a few days after the Supreme Court granted control over services to elected government except those related to land, police and public order, officials aware of the matter said. Read more

Inheritance of loss: Partition Museum to open in Delhi on Thursday

A confluence of letters, documents, clothes, photographs, and other memorabilia sourced from families whose members migrated to India in the aftermath of the subcontinent’s Partition will give visitors to Delhi’s first Partition Museum a peek into the manner in which the Capital experienced the world’s largest migration. Read more

Dust particles can cause lung damage, sore throat: Doctors

Delhi was shrouded in a cloud of dust on Tuesday, with the air quality index (AQI) dipping to 254 in the poor category from Monday’s average reading of 162 (moderate). Read more

As wrestlers demand action, impasse takes a toll on key events before Asiad, Olympics

At a time when India’s top wrestlers are fighting for action against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment, a series of decisions (or the lack thereof) by the sport’s administrators in the wake of the crisis are taking a heavy toll on India’s top Olympic sport. Read more

Karnataka suspense lingers as Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar lay claim for CM chair

The Congress leadership met Karnataka chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar in New Delhi on Tuesday but both sides refused to cede ground despite hectic negotiations as the party grappled to strike a delicate balance that would satisfy the two stalwarts. Read more

Wildlife panel set to scrutinise Manipur lake resort proposals

The standing committee of the national board for wildlife (NBWL) willhold a meeting in Manipur to discuss diversion of 82.54 ha of forest land to build a golf course (42.14 ha) and a resort (40.40 ha) within the eco-sensitive zone of the Keibul Lamjao National Park and Khongjaingamba Ching Sanctuary for the proposed Loktak Lake eco-tourism project of the state government. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON