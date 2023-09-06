News / India News / G20 2023 Live Updates: Joe Biden's engagements in Delhi
G20 2023 Live Updates: Joe Biden's engagements in Delhi

Sep 06, 2023 09:29 AM IST
G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: The 2-day conclave will be held on September 9 and 10 at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Dignitaries have started to arrive for this week's G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10 at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre in the national capital's revamped Pragati Maidan complex. India is the first country in South Asia to host the G20 Summit.

Delhi, meanwhile, has turned into a fortress for the two-day conclave; though there is no ‘lockdown,’ certain services, including delivery of online orders, will be prohibited in the city's New Delhi district from September 8-10. Also, while Delhi Metro services will function normally, the Supreme Court (earlier known as Pragati Maidan) station will be shut on the same three dates.

Additionally, while leaders such as Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, and Justin Trudeau, among others, will attend the summit, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will not. Russia and China will be, therefore, represented by their foreign minister and prime minister, respectively.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 06, 2023 09:29 AM IST

    G20 Summit LIVE updates: Biden to leave for Delhi tomorrow

    US President Joe Biden will leave for Delhi on Thursday. A day later, on September 8, he will participate in a bilateral meet with the host, PM Narendra Modi.

    On September 9 and 10, Biden will attend the G20 Summit along with other leaders of the bloc.

  • Sep 06, 2023 09:07 AM IST

    G20 Summit LIVE updates: Nigerian President reaches Delhi

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Delhi on Tuesday for the two-day conclave.

  • Sep 06, 2023 08:47 AM IST

    G20 Summit LIVE updates: PM felt G20 should be treated as a national endeavour, says Jaishankar

    “If somebody felt that they were most comfortable in Lutyens' Delhi or completely comfortable in Vigyan Bhawan - that is their prerogative. So, yes you have had Summit meetings where the impact of the country probably went 2 kilometres, on a good day, out of Vigyan Bhawan,” says external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

    The PM, however felt that, and all of us have worked in that direction, that the G20 is something that should be treated as a national endeavour, that different parts of India must have a sense of participation and that this is something which has been truly non-partisan: S Jaishankar

g20 summit delhi

