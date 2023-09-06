G20 2023 Live Updates: Joe Biden's engagements in Delhi

G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Dignitaries have started to arrive for this week's G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10 at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre in the national capital's revamped Pragati Maidan complex. India is the first country in South Asia to host the G20 Summit. India is set to showcase its fintech prowess at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. (HT Photo)

Delhi, meanwhile, has turned into a fortress for the two-day conclave; though there is no ‘lockdown,’ certain services, including delivery of online orders, will be prohibited in the city's New Delhi district from September 8-10. Also, while Delhi Metro services will function normally, the Supreme Court (earlier known as Pragati Maidan) station will be shut on the same three dates.

Additionally, while leaders such as Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, and Justin Trudeau, among others, will attend the summit, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will not. Russia and China will be, therefore, represented by their foreign minister and prime minister, respectively.