‘Digital India Experience Zone’ to be set up at G20 Summit. Get a sneak peak here

During the G20 Summit in New Delhi, which marks the conclusion of India's G20 presidency for the year, a ‘Digital India Experience Zone’ will be set up to showcase the country's digital advancements to member nations and other guest nations. According to the government, this will be a ‘key attraction’ during the summit, offering delegates the opportunity to experience the transformative impact of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs) firsthand. Bhashini exihit will demonstrate real-time speech-to-speech translation in multiple Indian languages and six UN languages.(PIB)

The main objectives of this exhibition are to demonstrate initiatives that facilitate “Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business, and Ease of Governance”.

Seven key initiatives have been meticulously selected to showcase the best practices in implementing DPIs, including Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini, and ONDC, a government release said.

The Digital India story, starting from 2014, will be brought to existence via virtual reality during the summit, highlighting important achievements and progress in the digital realm. The Digital Tree display will elucidate the development Digital India initiatives.

Where in Bharat Mandapam is this ‘zone’ available?

To experience India's best practices in implementing DPIs, G20 delegates can visit Hall 4 and Hall 14 in the Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, the venue of the summit. This will raise awareness among global stakeholders about the country's scalable and replicable digital projects.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have released a glimpse video of how the ‘Digital India Experience Zone’ will look and what digital advancements of India the G20 Summit delegates will get to experience in the zone.

Watch: A glimpse of how the zone looks like

Some of the key digital attractions from India

Bhashini exhibit: To demonstrate real-time speech-to-speech translation in multiple Indian languages and six UN languages.

ESanjeevani exhibit: The digital platform that offers online consultations with doctors from various specialties, real-time health analysis, and e-prescriptions, improving healthcare accessibility.

DIKSHA: A digital platform for educational resources, provides an intuitive experience for visitors to explore its extensive content.

DigiLocker: It will showcase India's role in streamlining processes and improving efficiency in sectors such as education, finance, banking, travel, transport, real estate, legal, and judiciary.

UPI exhibit: This will showcase the global applications of UPI, allowing visitors to make seamless transactions using QR codes.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC): To show how it collaborates with sellers, customers, and network providers on a grand scale.

G.I.T.A. application: Which was created to provide answers to life-related questions in alignment with the holy book Shrimad Bhagwad Gita.

