Gadkari announces new expressway, Travel from Delhi to Dehradun in 2 hours from 2023

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced the new economic corridor between Delhi and Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The 210km six-lane express highway is scheduled to be completed by 2023 and once finished the route will reduce the travel time from the national capital to Dehradun from five hours to two hours.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will offer new connectivity to the holy site of Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The new connectivity for Haridwar will be provided by the route passing through Basera, Manakpur, Khataferi, Roorkee, Mehberkalam.

"Announced the new Economic Corridor of Delhi-Dehradun for Uttarakhand today. The total cost of this 6-lane project of 210 km total length is 12,300 crores. The project will be awarded by August 2021 and will be completed by 2023," Gadkari tweeted in Hindi.

दिल्ली-देहरादून इकॉनोमिक कॉरिडोर में हरिद्वार के लिए नई कनेक्टिविटी की घोषणा की। बसेरा, मानकपुर, खाताफेरी, रुड़की, मेहबरकलां से होकर गुजरने वाले इस मार्ग में हरिद्वार के लिए नई कनेक्टिविटी का प्रावधान किया गया है। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 26, 2021

The new economic corridor will have a new six lane route that will be constructed from the Sahranpur bypass to connect with Haridwar. This route will reduce the travelling time from the national capital to Haridwar to merely two hours from the current six hours.

Additionally, Gadkari inaugurated road projects of a length of 250km for the state of Uttarakhand. The minister announced the ₹5400 crore worth of projects in the presence of state chief minister TS Rawat and Union minister RP Nishank. The road projects for Uttarakhand will make the travel convenient for travellers going to Rudraprayag, Kedarnath and Badrinath including the Kumbh city of Haridwar. Through the projects commercial vehicles will get better connectivity in the industrial sector, Gadkari said.

"Travelers going to Rudraprayag, Kedarnath and Badrinath, including Kumbh city Haridwar, will have convenience and traffic will be smooth, along with an alternate route for the Chardham Yatra. Commercial vehicles will get better connectivity in the industrial sector," Gadkari said and added that the road projects are focussed to make travel easier in Uttarakhand.

Inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of the projects in the presence of MPs, MLAs and other officials, Gadkari said that road projects will not only save time and fuel for the travellers but will also provide new employment opportunities and boost the tourism of the region whose economy is highly dependent on the tourism industry.