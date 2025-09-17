'Gaganpreet Kaur left injured husband to take victim to hospital': BMW crash accused's lawyer tells court

While the Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in the Delhi BMW accident case, her counsel argued that it was a simple accident case. Gaganpreet was arrested on September 15 and remanded to two days' judicial custody.(PTI)

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, during the hearing on the bail plea, said that invoking sections related to culpable homicide was totally unwanted.

The counsel for Gagandeep Kaur told the court that while an ambulance, present on the spot, did not take the victim to a hospital, the driver rushed him to the hospital.

Gaganpreet had been arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences after the BMW car she was driving crashed into a motorcycle. This led to the death of the driver of the bike, Navjot Singh (52), who was a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs. Sidhu's wife was also critically injured.

Gaganpreet was arrested on September 15 and remanded to two days' judicial custody, which was extended till September 27 by a Delhi court on Wednesday.

During the hearing, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for the accused, said, “The lady herself sat in the van that had stopped, (inadvertently) left her phone in the car. She had to leave her children and husband in the car, who were also injured…”

Gupta also told the court that an ambulance had stopped at the spot, but had refused to take the injured to the hospital.

“Wahan pe ek ambulance ruki thi, but usne le jaane se mana kar diya (An ambulance had stopped there, but refused to take the injured to the hospital)," Gupta argued in the court.

The accused's counsel questioned why the refusal of the medical van was not confirmed by the police. “…Medical van ruki ya nahi isko confirm karna (whether the medical van stopped or not, to confirm that) isn’t it the duty of the DCP,” the counsel asked.

Countering the arguments made by Gupta, the advocate of the complainant said that Kaur had not sustained any serious injuries, adding that she had asked the driver of the van to take Sidhu and his wife to a hospital 19 km away.

The victim's lawyer said that the accused then got admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Nulife Hospital, where she had taken the accused. “… 5 ghante ka baad farzi MLC bana rahi hai (After five hours, she made a false medico-legal case)” the lawyer added.

The lawyer further highlighted that the BMW car, which had crashed into the victim's bike after losing control, had turned upside down.

“Socho kitni speed hogi ki BMW palat gayi… crore rupees ka gadi chalaoge to khud safe rahoge hi, lekin jisko lagi hai unko to help provide karawoge na (Imagine the speed she was driving at that the car turned upside down… If you drive a car worth crores, you remain safe but at least provide assistance to those who are injured)” the complainant's lawyer said.