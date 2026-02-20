Galgotias University professor Neha Singh, who made robodog gaffe, not suspended

After hitting headlines by claiming a China-made ‘robodog’ as its own at the AI Summit, Galgotias University based in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida has said that the professor at the helm of the controversy has not been suspended and told to stay until the investigation is complete to ascertain why such a “mistake was committed”. Professor Dr Neha Singh of Galgotias University amid a controversy over the display of a robotic dog that raised questions about the origin and ownership of the technology showcased at the AI Summit Expo (PTI)

Galgotias University's stall emerged as a key attraction at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam after one of its professors, Neha Singh, claimed that a robodog - robots that are made to resemble actual pets which she said was developed at the Centre of Excellence at the university.

"This is Orion. This has been developed at the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University," the professor was heard saying.

Soon after, media outlets from China started reporting that the robotic dog, which is actually a product by Chinese robotics firm Unitree, was being falsely presented as a robot developed by students at the university.

Did Galgotias suspend professor who made robodog gaffe? Amid the global embarrassment which even forced Galgotias University to vacate their stall at the India AI Impact Summit expo, the varsity said in statement that it wishes to “apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent Al Summit”.

One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed, the University had said in its statement earlier this week. “She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press,” Galgotias University said.

Nitin Kumar Gaur, Galgotias University Registrar, on Thursday said they have given their explanation, adding that ruining country's image was never the intention. He added that the professor who falsely claimed the robodog as a University-developed robot has not been suspended.

"We (Galgotias University) have already given our explanation. I told you yesterday that it was a mistake, we are sorry for that... We never want the image of the university or the country to be ruined... We have vacated the stall from there (India AI Impact Summit). We are definitely going to investigate the rest of the things. We will see why this mistake was made and will ensure that no such mistake is repeated... If the image is ruined because of one mistake, then it is unacceptable...," Gaur said, speaking to ANI news agency.