‘Game being played with Constitution in darkness of night,’ Lalu Prasad attacks govt on CBI feud

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad has attacked the Central government over the ugly spat between two top CBI officers, leading to both of them being sent on leave, and questioned the Narendra Modi dispensation’s handling of the issue.

Prasad is serving jail sentences in a number of fodder scam cases going back to his tenure as the chief minister of undivided Bihar - pronounced by a CBI court in Ranchi. In a Tweet which has been pinned on his profile since December 25, 2017, Lalu has said that while in jail, his Twitter handle would be operated by his office in consultation with his family.

“A game is being played with the Constitution in the darkness of night at 2 A.M. Those who have cast an evil eye on the Constitution written by Baba Saheb will not be spared by the people,” the RJD supremo tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday.

The tweet was an obvious reference to CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana being sent on leave by the government after the two traded charges of corruption and extortion.

Prasad, whose tweet was in Hindi, also shared a post by his younger son Tejashwi Yadav who came up with a number of imaginative full forms for the acronym CBI.

“Central BJP Intruders (CBI) have virtually taken over Caged Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to save Corrupt Brokers of India (CBI) through it’s Criminal Barter Interrogation (CBI) by its Crooked Bureaucrats of Incompetence (CBI). #CBIVsCBI,” the former Bihar Deputy CM had tweeted.

Verma and Asthana have been asked to proceed on leave on the basis of a report of the Central Vigilance Commission. Verma has challenged his removal in the Supreme Court even as the Opposition has cried foul over the manner in which the government appointed Joint Director Nageshwar Rao as the interim CBI chief.

Incidentally, Yadav, along with Prasad and some other members of his family, is facing the CBI heat in the IRCTC hotels-for-land scam, which relate to the RJD supremos tenure as the Railway Minister in the Congress-led UPA government.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 21:48 IST