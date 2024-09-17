Ganesh Visarjan 2024 today: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory | Check road restrictions

The Ganpati festival, which began on September 7, will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Tuesday, September 17, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with the immersion of idols on Anant Chaturdashi. 'Mumbaicha Raja' being carried for the immersion at the end of the Ganesh festival in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. (PTI)

To manage the large crowds expected during the Visarjan processions, the Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory. Various traffic diversions will be imposed throughout the city to accommodate the grand immersion processions.

The Coastal Road will remain open 24 hours a day until September 18, facilitating smoother travel between North and South Mumbai. However, authorities are urging the public to avoid using private vehicles and instead rely on local trains and BEST buses to ease traffic.

Mumbai traffic diversions and road closures:

The Mumbai Police has also set new guidelines for Railway Overbridges (ROBs), limiting the number of people crossing at any time to 100. Processions, dancing, and the use of loudspeakers on these bridges are also prohibited for safety reasons.

While the Coastal Road will be accessible for vehicles traveling from North to South Mumbai, other key routes like the Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, CSMT Junction Road, and Princess Street will remain open.

However, several areas in South Mumbai, including Colaba, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg, will be closed.

Vehicles will also be restricted on Mahapalika Marg outside CSMT railway station and several roads in Kalbadevi, such as JSS Road, Vitthalbhai Patel Road, Baba Saheb Jaykar Road, and others.

These areas expected heavy congestion

Heavy traffic is anticipated around Girgaon Chowpatty and surrounding areas such as Girgaon, Thakurdwar, VP Road, SVP Road, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road in Kalbadevi. Cuffe Parade, Badhwar Park in Colaba, Metro Junction near CSMT, and areas in Bhendi Bazaar, Pydhonie, and DB Marg are also expected to experience significant congestion.

In Nagpada, heavy congestion is expected at Agripada, Saat Rasta Junction, Khada Parsee Junction, NM Joshi Marg, and Mumbai Central Junction. Motorists are advised to use main roads like Dr. BA Road, Lalbaug Flyover Bridge, Sir JJ Flyover, and the Coastal Road as alternatives to inner streets.

Suburban traffic restrictions

In Dadar’s Bhoiwada area, heavy traffic is expected around Hind Mata Junction, Bharat Mata Junction, Parel TT Junction, and Ranjit Bidhakar Chowk. Dr. Annie Besant Road at Worli Naka and NM Joshi Marg will be closed as the Lalbaugcha Raja procession passes. Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg in Dadar will also be closed near Siddhivinayak Temple as processions head towards Shivaji Park Chowpatty.

In the suburbs, traffic restrictions will be in place in Kandivali on Damu Anna Date Marg near the Dahanukar Wadi Immersion Pool and in Borivali on LT Road, from Don Bosco Junction to Borivali Jetty Road.

Railway overbridge restrictions

The traffic police have also imposed restrictions on 13 Railway Overbridges, including those at Ghatkopar, Currey Road, Byculla, Marine Lines, and Dadar Tilak ROB, limiting crossings to 100 people at a time. Loudspeakers and dancing on these bridges are banned to ensure safety.