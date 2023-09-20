Ganesha idol installed at Idgah Maidan amid tight security

Bengaluru Police said security arrangements with over 2k CCTV cameras and more than 5k police personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety during the festival celebrations. (HT)

The installation of a Ganesha idol at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi was marked by a grand procession amid tight security on Tuesday.

The procession, which commenced from the Muru Savira Mutt’s premises in the city, made its way to Idgah Maidan through Mahavira galli, Tulaja bhavani Circle, Dajiban Pete, Anchatageri Oni, and Rayanna Circle. The procession was accompanied by traditional music and dance performances, including Panchavadya, Dolu, and Janz Mela of Nasik MLA Aravinda Bellad added to the festive spirit during the procession.

During the event, a portrait of Mother India, Bhagwadhwaja, and saffron flags were hoisted, and members from various Hindu organizations, including BJP, RSS, Hindu Jagran Forum, Shri Ram Sena, and VHP, actively participated. A strong police presence was maintained along the procession route, under the leadership of deputy commissioner of police for Law& Order M Rajeev. Rapid Task Force personnel and CAR contingents were also deployed for added security.

Amid opposition from the Muslim community, the Ganesha idol was installed with great fervor under the leadership of MLA Mahesh Tenginakai and leaders from pro-Hindu organisations. The idol will be available for public viewing for three days.

On September 19 after performing Shuddhi, Handargamba, and Kesari Bhagwadhwaja Puja at Idgah Maidan, the construction of the Ganesha Mandap was carried out.

“As per the wish of thousands of devotees Ganesh idol was installed in the heart of the city at Idgah maidan,” MLA Mahesh Tenginakai told reporters.

He said the court has taken a suitable decision and the idol will be displayed for three days like last year. He said devotees from other districts are also visiting and offering pooja.

“We have taken precautionary measures for smooth conduct of the festival,”

Hubli-Dharwad police commissioner Renuka K Sukumar told HT. She said security arrangements have been put in place around the venue, with over 2,000 CCTV cameras, More than 5,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of the festivities until the conclusion of Ganeshotsava.

The Dharwad bench of the Karnataka high court on September 15 dismissed Anjuman-i-Islam’s plea challenging the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation’s (HDMC) plea seeking a stay on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi.

The Municipal Corporation had passed a resolution on August 31, permitting the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at the venue, by installing a Ganesh idol. Anjuman-i-Islam had challenged the Corporation’s resolution to allow Hindu groups to organise the festival on September 14.

Meanwhile, pro-Hindu organisations and the Bhartiya Janata Party workers had staged protests in front of the corporation, seeking permission to install Ganesha’s idol at the Idgah Maidan ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival after Anjuman-i-Islam’s petition.