Prisoner killed, seven injured as gangs clash in Jharkhand’s Ghaghidih jail

Four jail wardens were suspended and process to dismiss two former army personnel initiated after one prisoner was killed and seven injured on Tuesday in a clash between two gangs inside Ghaghidih Central Jail. Police later also arrested three guards who allegedly thrashed the inmates.

A tussle on Tuesday had ensued between Akhilesh Singh’s gang and Pankaj Dubey’s gang on some issue. To bring the situation under control, police had resorted to lathicharge. During the chaos, Manoj Singh, a convict, was allegedly hit and succumbed to his injuries.

“We have suspended four wardens and lodged an FIR against them and forwarded proposal for dismissal of two former army personnel on duty in the jail yesterday. We have also identified 15 inmates and some guards who were involved in the clash,” Virendra Bhusan, Jharkhand jail inspector general (IG), told the HT this evening after inspecting the jail.

“I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the clash. One of the injured Sumit Singh is being treated in Tata Main Hospital (TMH) while six others injured were being treated in the jail,” Amit Kumar, East Singhbhum deputy commissioner (DC), told media. The DC and Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anoop Birtahre had rushed to the jail at 9 pm last night after getting information of the clash.

Police also arrested three police home guards who were seen hitting deceased inmate Manoj Singh and undertrial prisoner Sumit Singh, both belonged to Akhilesh gang, in the head and other body parts. Four wardens were arrested while three were suspended. The deceased was convicted for his wife’s murder while Sumit Singh has been facing trial for allegedly murdering land-broker Tapan Das in connivance with latter’s wife Sweta Singh after developing an extra-marital relationship.

The clash broke out around 5 pm on Tuesday when Akhilesh gang shooter Harish Singh, Manoj Singh and Sumit Singh were coming out of the STD booth inside jail. They were attacked by Aman Mishra, Patpat and other inmates owing allegiance to Pankaj Dubey gang with blades and sticks. Jail authorities immediately rang the alarm bells and resorted to lahicharge. Inmates belonging to Pankaj gang managed to return to their ward but some inmates and police guards continued to beat Manoj and Sumit.

Sources said both the gang members had clashed earlier in the evening and also a day after Holi over Sumit Singh’s fiancé Sweta Singh, known as ‘Bullet Rani.’ Seven notorious criminals including Harsih Sigh and Pankaj Dubey have now been locked in separate cells after yesterday’s clash.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 06:56 IST