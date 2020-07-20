e-paper
Gangster Vikas Dubey died of ‘haemorrhage, shock’: Autopsy report

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the special task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police on July 10.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:35 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gangster Vikas Dubey was hit by four bullets in the retaliatory firing by STF members(PTI)
         

Vikas Dubey died because of “haemorrhage and shock” after he received injuries from a firearm, while trying to escape from the police earlier this month, according to the postmortem report of the gangster accused of killing eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

Dubey was killed in an encounter by the special task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police on July 10 after he “attempted to flee” while being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city.

He was arrested on July 9 from outside the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after being on the run since the July 3 attack on the police team out to nab him in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur.

Dubey was hit by four bullets in the retaliatory firing by STF members, who tried to stop him from escaping near Kanpur city, doctors at a Kanpur hospital had said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a one-member judicial commission to probe the encounter after opposition leaders claimed that the gangster was killed in a “fake encounter” to protect the identity of his political masters.

The commission headed by retired justice SK Aggarwal has been given two months’ time to submit its report.

Two of Dubey’s aides, Jaykant Vajpayee and Prashant Shukla, were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in the Kanpur encounter.

“Vikas Dubey had called Vajpayee on July 1, following which two accused met him the next day and offered Rs 2,00,000 and 25 revolvers. After the incident on July 3, they also helped him escape in three vehicles. However, due to police alertness, they decided to leave the vehicle on July 4,” the police said in a press release, according to ANI.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against them under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), criminal law amendment act and arms act.

(With agency inputs)

