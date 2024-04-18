 Gauhati HC rejects Kokrajhar MP’s plea challenging cancellation of ST status | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gauhati HC rejects Kokrajhar MP’s plea challenging cancellation of ST status

ByUtpal Parashar
Apr 18, 2024 05:28 PM IST

The Gauhati high court said two-time MP Naba Kumar Sarania didn’t produce any evidence to back his claim that he was a member of Bodo/Bodo Kachari community

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati high court on Thursday dismissed a petition by sitting MP Naba Kumar Sarania challenging a January 12 order of the state-level caste scrutiny committee (SLSC) that cancelled the Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate issued to him in 2011.

Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania first contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, years after being issued the ST (Plains) certificate (Facebook/nksarania)
Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania first contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, years after being issued the ST (Plains) certificate (Facebook/nksarania)

The high court’s verdict implies that Sarania, a two-term Lok Sabha member, won’t be able to seek re-election from the Kokrajhar seat reserved for ST candidates. Kokrajhar is due to vote on May 7.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Justice SK Medhi said the court didn’t find any “illegality or impropriety” in the SLSC order that quashed Sarania’s ST (Plains) certificate through a reasoned order.

The high court noted that Naba Sarania, 53, was issued the ST certificate only on October 17, 2011 and contested elections for the first time from the Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency reserved for ST candidates in 2014. He was re-elected in 2019.

“There is not even an iota of evidence or material brought on record by the petitioner at any stage of the proceedings which are prior to the year 2011 pertaining to his claim to belonging to ST(P),” the court observed.

The court also noted that Sarania’s father, who was in government service, also never claimed to be from the Bodo/Bodo Kachari community.

“The materials on record which were considered by the SLSC would show that there was no basis for granting the caste certificate to the petitioner in October 2011 that he belongs to the Boro Kachari community,” the court said.

The SLSC order was followed by another one by Assam’s department of tribal affairs (plains) on January 20 that cancelled the caste certificate issued by the Assam Tribal Sangha, Tamulpur District Unit in October 2011.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 live, Infosys Q4 Results Live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

News / India News / Gauhati HC rejects Kokrajhar MP’s plea challenging cancellation of ST status
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On