Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
Gaurav Gogoi asks if Centre had ‘prior information’ on VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation

PTI |
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 12:57 pm IST

Gaurav Gogoi also wanted clarification from the government regarding the transition plan for the vice president's post.

Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was "shocking" and asked the Centre to clarify if it had any prior information about it.

"Gaurav Gogoi said that Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation was both sudden and shocking.(ANI)
He also wanted clarification from the government regarding the transition plan for the vice president's post.

"The resignation of the Hon'ble Vice President is both sudden and shocking. I wish good health to respected Dhankar ji," he posted on X.

"But it is for the Union government to clarify if they had prior intimation and have planned for a smooth transition. The absence of senior ministers yesterday at a meeting chaired by the Hon'ble Vice President now carries even more significance," he added.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he is stepping down with immediate effect.

