‘Gentleman would be better positioned to speak’: Smriti Irani on harassment charges against MJ Akbar

Union minister Smriti Irani lent her support to the women who have come out to speak of harassment as part of the #MeToo movement in India. She, however, declined to speak on charges against junior foreign minister MJ Akbar.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2018 17:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Union minister Smriti Irani speaks to journalists on Thursday.(ANI/Twitter)

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday lent her support to the women who have come out to speak of harassment as part of the #MeToo movement in India. She declined to speak on charges against junior foreign minister MJ Akbar and stressed that it was for him “to issue a statement” on the allegations.

“The gentleman concerned would be better positioned to speak on this issue. I appreciate that the media is accosting his female colleagues but I think it is for the gentleman concerned to issue a statement because I was personally not present there,” Smriti Irani, the first union minister to speak on sexual harassment allegations against MJ Akbar, said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 17:30 IST

