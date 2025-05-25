Ghaziabad rain: Sleeping police sub-inspector dies as ACP office roof collapses

In a shocking incident, a police sub-inspector died on Saturday after the roof of the ACP office in Ghaziabad's Ankur Vihar collapsed following heavy rain in Delhi and its surrounding areas. Trees were uprooted in several areas in Delhi and the surrounding areas due to rain and strong winds.(PTI)

The deceased was identified as sub-inspector Virendra Mishra. He was a reader of ACP Ankur Vihar and had slept in the office on Saturday night.

Ajay Kumar Singh, the ACP of Ankur Vihar, said the police came to know about the incident in the morning.

"During heavy rainfall and gusty winds, the roof of the office collapsed, and the debris fell on the SI who was sleeping on a bed. We came to know early morning about the roof collapse, but the SI had passed away by then," he told HT.

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and have ordered a probe.

Delhi and the national capital region cities were on Saturday night battered by rain and thunderstorms, which disrupted flight operations, uprooted trees and electricity poles, and triggered waterlogging in several areas.

The sudden change in weather led to a sharp drop in mercury, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius, 6.9 degrees below the normal.

The India Meteorological Department said the city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded winds gusting up to 82 kmph and 81.2 mm of rain in six hours -- between 11.30 pm and 5.30 am.

The rains also disrupted flight operations -- 49 flights, including 17 international ones, were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. 180 flights were delayed.

In Delhi, several areas in Moti Bagh, Minto Road, ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and Chanakyapuri were partially submerged.

