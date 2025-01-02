Girl abducted and raped by three while stepping out for toilet in Rajasthan

Bharatpur: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted on gunpoint and raped by three neighbours in Rajasthan’s Deeg district on December 29, police said. Police is searching for the accused who fled the scene leaving behind their motorcycle and shoes (Representative photo)

A police officer said the girl stepped out of the house to relieve herself on Sunday night when her three neighbours allegedly kidnapped her.

“The accused abducted her from in front of her house. They took her to a mustard field and gang-raped her. The accused also recorded the crime on a mobile phone and threatened to circulate the video on social media if she spoke about it,” the officer said.

The officer added that a man who was irrigating his crops heard the girl’s screams and rushed to her rescue. The accused fled by the time he reached the spot, leaving behind their motorcycle and shoes.

Also Read: Gujarat: Out on bail, accused rapes 70-year-old victim again

The teenager’s mother filed a complaint against the three neighbours at the local police station

Kaman police station in-charge Manish Sharma said a first information report (FIR) was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act for the gang rape, IT Act for filming the sexual assault and under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping the girl.

“She was taken to hospital for a medical examination. Police are searching for the accused,” Sharma said.