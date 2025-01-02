Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Girl abducted and raped by three while stepping out for toilet in Rajasthan

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 02, 2025 05:43 PM IST

The accused also recorded the crime and threatened to circulate the video on social media if she spoke about it

Bharatpur: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted on gunpoint and raped by three neighbours in Rajasthan’s Deeg district on December 29, police said.

Police is searching for the accused who fled the scene leaving behind their motorcycle and shoes (Representative photo)
Police is searching for the accused who fled the scene leaving behind their motorcycle and shoes (Representative photo)

A police officer said the girl stepped out of the house to relieve herself on Sunday night when her three neighbours allegedly kidnapped her.

“The accused abducted her from in front of her house. They took her to a mustard field and gang-raped her. The accused also recorded the crime on a mobile phone and threatened to circulate the video on social media if she spoke about it,” the officer said.

The officer added that a man who was irrigating his crops heard the girl’s screams and rushed to her rescue. The accused fled by the time he reached the spot, leaving behind their motorcycle and shoes.

Also Read: Gujarat: Out on bail, accused rapes 70-year-old victim again

The teenager’s mother filed a complaint against the three neighbours at the local police station

Kaman police station in-charge Manish Sharma said a first information report (FIR) was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act for the gang rape, IT Act for filming the sexual assault and under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping the girl.

“She was taken to hospital for a medical examination. Police are searching for the accused,” Sharma said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On