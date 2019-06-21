Girl found with wrist slashed in Kolkata school, dies

A Class 10 student of a school in Kolkata, who was found with her wrist slashed and a piece of polythene inside her mouth, died on Friday, the police said.

She was rushed to a hospital, but did not survive.

Senior police officers, including joint commissioner of Kolkata Police Murlidhar Sharma, visited the institute to investigate the matter.

“Apparently, a suicide note was found at the toilet....The note also mentioned that she did not have sound sleep for the past three months,” Murlidhar Sharma said.

According to a staffer of the school, the 16-year-old girl went to the toilet around 1:35pm.

“Those who rescued her also said they found a (piece of) polythene in her mouth,” said the police officer.

Police officers said the autopsy would be conducted on Saturday.

Doctors said the cause of death can be ascertained only after the autopsy.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 22:21 IST