Girl raped and poisoned in Tripura's Agartala, accused arrested

A girl was allegedly raped and poisoned by a man known to her family in the Rajnagar area of western Agartala, police said on Sunday. The victim is hospitalised. Police reported that the minor suffered multiple injury marks from the assault and remains under medical care.(PTI file photo)

The accused, identified as Shankar Das, has been arrested. Shankar Das, a local fish trader, was arrested late Saturday night by the West Agartala Women Police Station with the assistance of the Amtali Police. According to the police, the incident occurred when the victim's parents were away for medical treatment.

Taking advantage of their absence, the accused allegedly lured the girl to an empty room under. The complaint filed by the child's mother states that the accused, whom the girl affectionately called “Dadu” (grandfather), subjected her to brutal physical torture before forcing her to consume a poisonous pesticide.

Residents found the child in a critical condition and rushed her first to IGM Hospital, and later to GB Pant Hospital for advanced treatment.

Police reported that the minor suffered multiple injury marks from the assault and remains under medical care.

Shiuli Das, Officer-in-Charge of West Agartala Women Police Station, stated, “The accused, Shankar Das, has been arrested and was produced before the court yesterday. The investigation is underway. The victim is currently admitted to a hospital, and further action will be taken after her discharge.”

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and attempt to murder sections has been registered. The OC also confirmed that the victim's condition is currently stable, and further investigation will continue once she recovers.

The incident has sparked outrage in the local community, with authorities assuring a thorough probe into the matter.