Girl sold for Rs. 70K, sexually assaulted in Karnal; 5 held

india Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karnal
SHO of Gharaunda police station Sachin Kumar said the girl had gone missing on August 4 and her family lodged a police complaint. It has been alleged that the girl was kidnapped and "sold" to 25-year-old Deepak from Rohtak district for Rs. 70,000 through some middlemen.
         

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually exploited after being kidnapped and “sold” for ₹70,000 to a youth on the pretext of marriage, police said here on Thursday.

Superintendent of police Surinder Bhoria said the girl, a resident of Gharaunda in Karnal, was rescued from Sonipat and five people, including the youth and two middlemen, were arrested.

SHO of Gharaunda police station Sachin Kumar said the girl had gone missing on August 4 and her family lodged a police complaint. It has been alleged that the girl was kidnapped and “sold” to 25-year-old Deepak from Rohtak district for Rs. 70,000 through some middlemen and was taken to Sonipat where she was sexually exploited, Kumar said.

Deepak, his relative, and another accomplice were arrested in Sonipat, he said.

The two middlemen have also been arrested. A case under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act has been registered against all the accused.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 01:15 IST

