‘Girls, I promise…’: BJP minister's post on food leaves internet in splits

Nagaland minister Temjen Iman Along, who has become a celebrity on social media with his quick wit and appetite for fun, cooked up another storm on Twitter with his latest post about his love for food. The BJP leader shared a post that captured a moment of pure bliss as he savoured his food at a food court. In the photo, a group of girls can be seen posing for a picture while Temjen Iman Along is focused solely on his plate. Temjen Iman Along seen with group of girls in a post he shared on Twitter. (source:Twitter/@AlongImna)

Also Read | Temjen Imna Along shares video of crowd cheering for MS Dhoni ahead of GT vs CSK

The caption read, "Girls, I promise I'm not ignoring you. I'm just having a moment with my food."

It's no wonder that the post quickly became a trending topic, as people couldn't get enough of the minister's epic sense of humour. The witty caption had social media users rolling with laughter and scrambling to come up with their clever responses, with many people finding the minister's love for food and his witty sense of humour endearing.

The Twitter users were quick to respond with hilarious comments to the minister's post showcasing his love for food. One user wrote, "Never come in between a hungry man and his food," while another user expressed admiration for the minister's commitment and focus.

The comment that seemed to resonate with most of the users was "Food>Girls."

However, one user went on to praise the minister's sense of humour, stating, "Temjen Ji, the girls are not ignoring you either. They are just having a moment with the camera. By the way, it is refreshing to see a leader as humorous as you."

The BJP leader had previously shared an adorable video of dogs playing with a balloon, with the caption, "Why should humans have all the fun, right?" This post too received a lot of attention on social media and showcased the minister's playful and fun-loving nature.

As the minister posted, the video showed a group of dogs playing with a balloon, pushing it away from the ground and looking like they were having a great time.

In another amusing post, the minister shared a tweet commemorating World Sleep Day, which was observed on March 17. Along posted a photo of himself seated in what appears to be a conference or discussion room, with several people (attendees) around him dozing off on their seats."Happy World Sleep Day! Let us take a moment to appreciate people with small eyes, who remind us that being awake 24/7 isn't always a choice!" he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON