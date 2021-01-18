Glad that schools are opening in Delhi today, tweets Manish Sisodia
Ten months after forced to shut down due to spiralling coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, government and private schools in Delhi are set to welcome senior students back amid safety protocols forced by the infection.
Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter on the morning of reopening day and said he is glad that the schools are opening in Delhi today.
"Best wishes to the students of class 10&12th who are going to visit their school today after 10 months... (though it's only for limited purpose and with covid protocols..) But still... I am glad that schools are opening in Delhi today," Sisodia said in a tweet on Monday.
Also read: Schools in Delhi to reopen for senior students today - All you need to know
The move to reopen schools in Delhi comes as the positivity rate in the national capital continues to hover below 1 per cent and the authorities declaring control over the disease outbreak by strict testing and isolating method.
The schools will open amid strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol mandated by the Centre. For now, the classes will only resume for 10th and 12th students in view of the board exams, in a staggered manner with shorter class hours and frequent sanitisation.
According to the guidelines, schools that are out of the containment zone areas will only be allowed to open. The students will only be allowed to attend schools with the written consent of parents.
Also read: Delhi schools reopen, no assembly, physical activity
Several private and government schools have installed sanitisers, fogging machines, thermal scanners, and disinfectants which will be sprayed in-between batches. The government has reduced class hours from six hours to two hours and a decision has been taken by schools to initially call only 50 students from both classes.
In laboratories, only 10 students will be allowed at a time with at least three staff members to ensure supervision. Volunteers will be deployed to check temperatures and to ensure social distancing is being strictly followed. The medical facilities in schools will remain on standby for any eventuality. The schools will also hold orientation programmes and put up posters and notices detailing the Covid-19 guidelines.
The Centre had, in Unlock 5 guidelines, allowed schools to reopen from October 15. However, the decision was left to states/union territories to decide as to when they would resume physical classes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health ministry says recoveries in India exceed active Covid-19 cases by 1 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yediyurappa slams Thackeray on Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If you were a man...': Congress MLA caught threatening officer on cam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most airline passengers complained of non-refunds during lockdown: DGCA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Regional parties AJP, Raijor Dal inch closer to alliance for Assam assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Need to save lives in India': Gadkari inaugurates Road Safety Month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengali actor’s 2015 tweet hurt my religious sentiments: BJP leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Saudi Arabia, UAE could seek early repayment of loan to Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Employee union at GM Motors opposes closure of Telgaon plant, moves court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No joint or coordinated parade this year at Attari border on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Covid vaccination drive gets underway in Delhi on day 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambani, Adani caught in crossfire over farm laws in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Embassy in China limits republic day ceremony to staff due to Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drugs case: Maha cabinet minister's son-in-law sent to 14-day judicial custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa government to form panel to identify new land for IIT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox