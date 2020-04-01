Global cases cross 800k, new study on fatalities: Covid-19 news today

india

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 10:11 IST

The Covid-19 disease has now infected over 800,000 people and killed more than 40,000 even as a new study showed the death rate was lower than estimates ranging between 2% and 8%. The study puts the death rate at 1.38%, still higher than previous pandemics such as H1N1 influenza. Back home, the Indian Supreme Court has asked the media to exercise caution and not to disseminate unverified news.

ICMR plays down signs of community transmission

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has come under scrutiny over the past few days for its continued insistence that there is no community transmission of Covid-19 in India, and delays in approving testing kits, parameters for which have been set at absurdly high levels, according to many experts.

Read More

SC concerned over ‘fake news’ on Covid-19

Media should maintain a strong sense of responsibility, while disseminating news on coronavirus and should ensure that unverified and fake news is not published, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday after the central government drew the court’s attention to the possibility of people panicking due to “fake” and “inaccurate reporting” of news connected with Covid-19.

Read More

TB vaccine appears to offer protection against Covid-19

The Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine to prevent tuberculosis, which has been given to Indian children since 1949, and which around 97% of the 26 million Indian children born every year received last year, appears to offer protection against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to US researchers who analysed the wide variation in the intensity of the disease in different countries. It also helps lower cases of Covid-19 in a country, the researchers found.

Read More

Coronavirus death rate lower than estimates: Study

A new analysis of data from at least 70,000 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from China puts the death rate at 1.38%, lower than earlier estimates ranging between 2% and 8% but higher than previous pandemics such as H1N1 influenza, which killed around 0.02% of the people infected in 2009-10.

Read More

Test results delayed, labs struggle with sample load

India may claim to be testing only at about 36% of its capacity, but government laboratories testing for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) seem to be already burdened by the sample load, with many hospitals saying that the lag time for receiving test results has increased to three days.

Read More

Global coronavirus cases cross 800,000 after US sees deadliest day

The coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday infected more than 800,000 people all over the world, with the global death toll crossing 40,000. The twin developments came as the total number of deaths in the US surpassed China’s toll of 3,305.

Read More

Big Sports lose in stoppage time

This is not just the era of sports, this is the era of Big Sports. And, for the moment, it has come to a complete halt. The billion-dollar broadcast deals, the millions of viewers, the mega sporting events that transform entire countries (for better or for worse) are all in limbo.

Read More

Liverpool’s 30-year dream again in limbo after agonising heartbreaks

Storied football club Liverpool — seemingly locked forever in a Sisyphean quest for premiership glory — appear to have been dealt another cruel hand by destiny; if it was their god who slipped six years ago, all of humanity has been struck by a deadly pandemic this time.

Read More

Long-term containment measures key as Covid-19 cases may rise after lockdown: Study

India needs to urgently think of long-term infection containment measures because the ongoing 21-day national lockdown is unlikely to be enough to reverse the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases and rate of transmission (although it will help), a new study has suggested.

Read More

Economic fallout will be extremely serious for Punjab and the nation: Punjab CM

The Punjab government stepped up efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and clamped a curfew before the Centre declared a nationwide lockdown for the purpose. Amarinder Singh, the Punjab chief minister, spoke to Hindustan Times about these efforts and how he plans to deal with the impact of the lockdown on the state’s economy.

Read More

Navy’s ventilator to help 6 at a time

As the country prepares to handle a rising number of cases and meet its need for ventilators, which about 5% of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients may require, the Indian navy has pitched in with an innovative ventilator design that can cater to six patients simultaneously.

Read More

17 Indian evacuees from Iran infected

As many as 17 Indian evacuees from Iran have tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) at the army’s two quarantine facilities in Rajasthan and admitted to hospitals in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, two officials said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Read More