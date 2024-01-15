Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, January 14, 2024 HT Image

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;31;26;A shower or two;32;26;SW;14;75%;85%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;30;18;Warm with some sun;29;18;NNW;9;40%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;12;4;A couple of showers;12;6;E;9;93%;83%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;22;14;Breezy in the p.m.;20;13;W;21;44%;11%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Morning rain;6;2;An afternoon shower;4;1;NW;29;77%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;2;-10;Mostly sunny, colder;-6;-13;E;8;72%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A few showers;5;-2;Turning sunny;5;-1;E;13;79%;16%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy, much colder;-21;-29;Sunny, but very cold;-22;-33;SSW;14;85%;7%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid;36;25;A t-storm around;35;26;NE;11;67%;45%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;13;7;An afternoon shower;14;8;WSW;10;65%;77%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Humid;25;19;Cloudy and humid;26;18;NE;14;75%;94%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and warm;21;9;Hazy sun;21;8;NNW;14;54%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;22;Inc. clouds;33;24;SE;12;68%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy and very warm;30;17;Partly sunny;30;16;ESE;10;53%;3%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;34;26;Abundant sunshine;34;24;SE;12;49%;3%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;17;10;Rather cloudy;17;10;NE;10;68%;29%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;4;-9;Partly sunny;4;-8;SSE;10;37%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cold;5;1;Rain and drizzle;7;0;WSW;13;73%;91%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;3;1;Overcast and breezy;3;-3;WNW;28;85%;81%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sunshine and nice;22;6;Partly sunny, nice;23;6;SE;12;55%;14%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;18;ESE;8;69%;57%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;4;-3;Mostly sunny, windy;5;-1;WNW;23;57%;3%;2

Brussels, Belgium;An afternoon shower;1;-1;An afternoon shower;2;-3;WNW;21;89%;46%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;5;-3;Inc. clouds;7;0;WSW;7;63%;28%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;3;-3;Sunny intervals;4;-1;WNW;11;67%;11%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hot, an a.m. shower;32;19;Sunshine, less humid;32;21;ENE;12;47%;75%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;31;20;Not as warm;26;21;NNE;8;79%;61%;8

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;13;1;Plenty of sun;9;-4;NW;13;32%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;18;10;Sunshine;20;10;WSW;9;54%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;26;15;Sunny and nice;25;17;S;23;63%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;31;21;A couple of showers;32;19;SSE;6;62%;71%;7

Chennai, India;Foggy this morning;31;22;Hazy;31;22;ESE;10;74%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Windy and frigid;-19;-23;Brisk and very cold;-17;-22;WSW;26;85%;10%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;31;22;NE;18;65%;26%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;An afternoon flurry;3;-2;A little snow;-1;-8;NNW;25;87%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Warm with clearing;33;21;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;20;NNW;12;43%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A bit of ice;-8;-11;A little a.m. snow;-5;-11;N;17;57%;70%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;32;28;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;NNE;14;75%;55%;9

Delhi, India;Fog will lift;17;7;Clearing;16;6;SW;8;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;-12;-20;A little snow;-18;-24;SSW;14;79%;90%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy;24;14;Partly sunny;23;14;WNW;7;61%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;WSW;12;74%;68%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;5;-2;Cold;2;-1;W;15;85%;31%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy with a shower;14;8;A couple of showers;11;5;N;11;74%;88%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A.M. rain, clearing;19;15;High clouds;21;14;WNW;12;61%;0%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Periods of rain;23;19;A morning shower;25;20;SE;13;76%;74%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;16;A stray thunderstorm;27;18;ENE;12;76%;60%;14

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;28;20;Showers around;30;20;SE;11;75%;65%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow, cold;-4;-8;Cloudy and colder;-5;-14;N;13;81%;91%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;22;Turning cloudy;34;24;SE;7;59%;41%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;22;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;E;14;56%;1%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;24;17;Sunshine and nice;26;21;SSW;13;71%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunlit and very warm;32;18;Clouds and sun;32;17;SE;9;50%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;26;6;Sunny, not as warm;19;5;ENE;8;49%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning out cloudy;7;5;Partly sunny;12;10;SSW;16;61%;78%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;WNW;14;77%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Some sun, pleasant;29;23;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;N;21;52%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;28;13;Sunshine and warm;30;16;WSW;11;52%;30%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;13;1;Sunny and mild;15;2;SSW;7;34%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;26;14;Hazy sun;27;18;W;13;63%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy;20;7;Hazy;20;6;SSE;6;56%;10%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;33;11;Clouds and sun;29;15;N;20;17%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;An icy mix;0;-2;Partly sunny;1;-4;SW;16;72%;39%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;32;25;Showers around;32;25;ENE;20;71%;75%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm around;32;23;WSW;12;70%;92%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;23;10;Hazy sun;23;11;NW;10;69%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny, nice;34;24;A t-storm or two;33;24;NNE;6;72%;88%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;19;6;Cooler with a shower;13;5;NE;13;70%;69%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, humid;34;26;Hot and humid;33;25;SW;11;73%;3%;8

Lima, Peru;Windy this afternoon;26;21;Nice with some sun;26;22;SSE;18;75%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A p.m. shower or two;18;16;A little a.m. rain;18;15;SSW;14;99%;93%;1

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. shower or two;6;-1;Sunny, but chilly;4;-3;WNW;14;68%;10%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;17;8;Some sun;19;8;ENE;9;58%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;A morning shower;30;25;A morning shower;31;25;WSW;12;66%;79%;4

Madrid, Spain;Showers;9;8;Morning rain, cloudy;15;11;WSW;14;93%;89%;1

Male, Maldives;Lots of sun, nice;32;27;An afternoon shower;32;27;NNE;25;69%;68%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Morning t-storms;27;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;9;78%;72%;5

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, pleasant;31;23;Some sun;30;23;E;12;63%;11%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;Some sun, pleasant;28;19;NE;12;62%;10%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;9;Brilliant sunshine;26;10;SSW;8;29%;2%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or two;23;22;Breezy with a shower;27;22;SSE;25;81%;87%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;0;-3;Cloudy with a flurry;-1;-4;SW;21;99%;89%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;38;27;Partly sunny, breezy;33;26;ENE;23;66%;9%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little a.m. rain;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;ENE;13;51%;63%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;-2;-8;Partly sunny;-5;-9;SW;15;69%;76%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little snow, cold;-12;-13;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-3;S;19;90%;94%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy and less humid;34;24;Hazy;32;21;NNW;13;36%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;NNE;17;69%;55%;11

New York, United States;A snow shower;6;-4;Periods of sun;0;-3;WSW;14;39%;65%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;16;6;Clouds and sun;17;8;SSW;10;67%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;2;-24;Much colder;-19;-28;SSW;23;71%;37%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;6;A shower or two;9;2;NNW;17;56%;57%;3

Oslo, Norway;Colder, p.m. snow;-1;-11;Hazy sun and cold;-6;-20;NNE;8;74%;11%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-12;Cloudy and breezy;-8;-15;SW;24;74%;62%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;ENE;20;81%;82%;3

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;A little p.m. rain;34;24;NW;13;65%;59%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;ENE;14;76%;76%;5

Paris, France;Low clouds and cold;0;-1;Clouds and sun;4;-4;N;13;79%;26%;2

Perth, Australia;Very hot;41;22;Cooler;33;21;S;17;53%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, hot;34;23;Partly sunny;32;23;NE;13;51%;7%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, hot;35;24;A little a.m. rain;34;24;N;14;73%;87%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, humid;34;21;Mostly sunny;34;21;ESE;11;58%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-1;Windy, a p.m. flurry;1;-1;W;30;67%;82%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little a.m. snow;5;-11;Sunny and colder;-2;-14;N;10;55%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;20;7;An afternoon shower;20;6;ESE;9;70%;74%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warm;28;7;Warm with some sun;27;8;SSE;10;36%;0%;1

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;32;26;Partly sunny;32;25;ESE;14;62%;70%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Colder;-2;-7;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-6;NE;10;69%;76%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;-3;-4;A little snow;0;-6;SW;11;95%;98%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;29;24;A t-storm or two;32;25;N;10;72%;68%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;28;13;Warm with some sun;30;14;NE;8;30%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;13;10;Clearing;16;7;E;12;82%;35%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;-11;-12;Cold, an a.m. flurry;-7;-9;NE;10;89%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;15;8;Partly sunny;14;9;NNE;13;80%;5%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;27;18;Mostly sunny;29;18;ENE;17;54%;8%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun, warm;29;24;Showers around;30;24;E;23;75%;86%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;26;18;Sunshine and nice;26;18;SSW;11;62%;3%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine;27;8;Mostly sunny, nice;26;8;NE;8;26%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;35;14;Breezy in the p.m.;33;11;SW;13;32%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;30;21;Mostly sunny;30;22;NNE;13;75%;62%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;18;14;Downpours;17;13;SSE;7;97%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;0;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-5;ESE;12;48%;4%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A wintry mix;8;-8;Sunny and colder;2;-9;WNW;9;42%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;19;4;Mostly cloudy;8;4;NE;17;59%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;26;Brief a.m. showers;31;25;NNE;9;79%;94%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;7;-8;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;ESE;6;65%;74%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;A morning shower;29;23;E;25;71%;86%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;-2;-7;Snow;-6;-15;NNW;19;89%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;26;20;Rain, heavy at times;23;20;E;28;81%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;25;13;A stray shower;22;14;ENE;19;77%;60%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with snow;-5;-9;A little p.m. snow;-6;-12;NNE;14;92%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;An afternoon shower;9;0;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-1;WSW;8;96%;85%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-4;Mostly sunny;5;-3;NW;10;61%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Showers around;15;3;NW;13;43%;67%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;An afternoon shower;18;12;A little a.m. rain;18;11;SSE;12;72%;59%;3

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;12;3;Periods of rain;12;8;SE;14;76%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this afternoon;11;3;Windy with a flurry;11;1;NNW;28;39%;40%;3

Toronto, Canada;Morning snow showers;-5;-11;Turning cloudy, cold;-7;-10;WSW;25;61%;57%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;17;9;Windy;22;13;WSW;32;47%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;17;10;High clouds and mild;21;15;W;20;56%;29%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;-12;-28;Plenty of sunshine;-8;-24;E;12;73%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;-1;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-2;NNE;6;71%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Breezy;3;-1;Partly sunny, breezy;4;-1;W;23;59%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, pleasant;29;20;Sunny and very warm;30;18;E;10;57%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow, not as cold;0;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-5;SSW;23;98%;96%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;1;0;A little snow;2;-5;W;21;88%;98%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, a shower;23;16;A little a.m. rain;20;13;SE;27;84%;57%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny;34;22;WSW;8;54%;4%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;1;-5;Mostly sunny;2;-4;NE;4;67%;3%;3

