Glorification of invaders amounts to treason: CM Yogi in Bahraich

Lucknow: Glorification of cruel invaders amounts to treason, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday in UP’s Bahraich district. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing at an inaugural ceremony at Tehseel Mihinpurwa (Motipur) on Thursday (PTI)

Yogi, speaking at an event in Tehseel Mihinpurwa (Motipur), added, “The result of the valour and bravery of Maharaj Suheldev was that for 150 years no foreign invader dared to attack India. Glorifying any invader means strengthening the foundation of treason, independent India cannot accept any traitor who insults the great men of India, glorifies those invaders who trampled the eternal culture of India, attacked our faith, today’s new India cannot accept him at all.”

This follows a large-scale arson, vandalism and stone-pelting incidents between two communities in Nagpur on March 17 when at least 30 police and fire brigade personnel, including three deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank officers, were injured.

Clashes broke out as members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, along with other fringe groups, intensified their demand to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb from Khuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Videos of the incidents did the rounds on social media swiftly. Police eventually fired tear gas shells to disperse violent mobs in the Chitnis Park, Mahal, and other areas of central Nagpur.

Meanwhile, Neja Mela, traditionally held in Sambhal to ‘commemorate’ Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, the nephew of the Ghaznavid Empire ruler Mahmud Ghaznavi, who invaded India and raided the Somnath temple, will not take place this year.

The Mela committee had sought permission for the event from the additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shrish Chandra , but the latter refused, citing public objections over the fair organised in memory of a person said to have been involved in the loot of Somnath Temple.

“A community raised objections over the fair, and in the interest of public safety, permission is denied. The event cannot be organised in the name of a ‘plunderer’ and any attempt to raise the ‘Neja Mela flag’ (a green flag) will be considered an act of anti-nationalism,”Chandra said.