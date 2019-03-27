Goa CM Pramod Sawant drops deputy Sudin Dhavalikar after 2 MGP lawmakers break away from party

Goa governor Mridula Sinha has accepted the decision of chief minister Pramod Sawant to drop deputy chief Minister and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party Ramkrishna Sudin Dhavalikar from his cabinet.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the government has ordered that Dhavalikar “will cease to be a minister in the council of ministers headed by the Chief Minister with immediate effect.”

Reacting to the development, Dhavalikar said the people will decide the future course of action. “MGP is a party of the people. At night, the chowkidars who have committed dacoity on MGP, have shocked the people of Goa. People of Goa are watching this. People will decide on the course of action,” he said.

The decision comes after in a late-night development, two MGP legislators -- Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepak Pauskar -- deserted their leader Dhavalikar and ‘merged’ the MGP’s legislative wing with the BJP. Pauskar is expected to be sworn in as a minister later today.

According to the anti-defection law, if two-third or more legislators merge their party with another the legislators who switched sides do not have to resign as MLAs.

“We, Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepak Pauskar have agreed to merge with BJP. In view of sub-clause (2) of clause 4 of the tenth schedule (anti-defection law), and in view of the fact that we constitute 2/3rd members of the legislative party, such merger shall be deemed to have taken place,” the duo said in their letter addressed to the speaker last night.

The BJP is believed to have engineered the split after the MGP leadership, especially MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar, the brother of Sudin, continued campaigning for the Shiroda bypoll despite being requested by BJP to withdraw his candidature.

According to the BJP leadership, during the late-night negotiations to restitch the alliance government in Goa under the leadership of Pramod Sawant, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had requested the younger Dhavalikar brother to withdraw his candidature for Shiroda bypoll.

Sudin had initially told Gadkari that his brother wanted to contest against BJP. Deepak resumed his campaign within days of Sawant’s swearing-in and said that he was under no obligation to follow the BJP’s diktat since the alliance with the BJP was only a post-poll one.

The MGP, which is Goa’s oldest political party and gave the state its first Chief Minister, had contested the 2017 assembly polls against the BJP but agreed to support it on condition that Manohar Parrikar is made chief minister.

With Parrikar’s passing, the MGP demanded that Dhavalikar be made CM and only reluctantly agreed to work under Sawant’s leadership after the BJP threatened to split the MGP. With the MGP leadership continuing to play truant, the BJP made good its threat.

BJP’s numbers in the house now stand at 14, the same as that of the Congress in the house whose current strength is 36. Along with the support of the Goa Forward Party and the Independents, the BJP led coalition government enjoys the support of 20 MLAs including the Speaker.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 13:08 IST