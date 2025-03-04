Goa cops book Mumbai MLA’s son, 2 others after fracas in Candolim area

PANAJI: The Goa Police booked Mumbai businessman Abu Farhan Azmi and two Goa residents for allegedly creating a ruckus in north Goa’s Candolim area over rash driving on Monday evening Police said the businessman was in the vehicle with his son (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the three were booked after Farhan Azmi, who was driving a luxury SUV, was stopped by some locals in the Candolim area and accused him of driving rashly. Farhan Azmi, whose father Abu Azmi is a four-time Samajwadi Party (SP) from Mumbai’s Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, called the police and told the locals to back off, warning that he had a licensed firearm for protection. His son was in the car with him at the time.

Police said the entire episode led to commotion along the main thoroughfare in the coastal village popular among tourists.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal said the police control room at Panaji received a phone call about a fight near Newtons Super Market, Candolim.

“When the police arrived, the locals refused to allow the police to take the driver to the police station. Finally, both parties involved in the altercation were brought to Calangute police station. They were given the opportunity to file complaints but both parties refused to do so,” Kaushal said.

“Since the individuals involved were fighting in a public place, disturbing public peace, and causing affray, a state-initiated complaint was filed by police sub inspector Paresh Sinari of Calangute Police Station,” he added.

Apart from Azmi, the police identified the other two persons as local residents, Zeon Fernandes and Joseph Fernandes. A case under Section 194 (affray) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(Affray) which is punishable with imprisonment up to one month and a ₹1,000 fine was registered. The three have been issued notices to cooperate with the investigation.

Police said Farhan produced a valid arms licence along with permission to carry the firearm during his visit to Goa.