Goa government makes U-turn, Raj Bhavan open for tourists

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 02:13 IST

A day after the Goa administration closed the gates of Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s residence, to tourists and other visitors citing security concerns, authorities have made an about turn on Wednesday and decided to allow both tourists and visitors to visit the complex after registration. In a statement, Rupesh Kumar Thakur, secretary to the Governor, said the decision to reverse the earlier restriction was taken “in view of the requests from various quarters”.

“It is decided to open the Raj Bhavan for visitors. As per the existing practice, visitors should register at least two days before the date of the visit and entry will be subject to police verification and frisking at the main gate of the Raj Bhavan.”