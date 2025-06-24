Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Goa govt to audit passenger ferries after ferry sinking highlights risks

ByGerard de Souza
Jun 24, 2025 04:39 PM IST

Goa has a fleet of 38 ferry boats, modelled on landing craft, which are used to cross rivers that do not have bridges and connect the state’s riverine islands and villages

The Goa government has ordered an audit of passenger ferries after a berthed ferry sank late on Monday night as water filled one of its buoyancy tanks. The vessel was listed on one side before sinking, officials said.

State river navigation minister Subhash Phal Dessai said they cannot take people’s lives for granted. (Sourced)
State river navigation minister Subhash Phal Dessai said they cannot take people’s lives for granted. (Sourced)

Goa has a fleet of 38 ferry boats, modelled on landing craft. They are used to cross rivers that do not have bridges. The fleet connects the state’s riverine islands and villages and suffers frequent breakdowns. Sinkings are rare.

State river navigation minister Subhash Phal Dessai said they cannot take people’s lives for granted. “Fitness audits will be conducted for all these ferries. We are thinking of replacing all these ferries once we introduce the RO-RO ferries. Those found unfit will be discarded,” Dessai said. “We will check whether it [Monday night sinking] was because the vents were clogged, which allowed water to accumulate on deck.”

Ferry services were suspended on some routes on Tuesday as heavy rains and high tides submerged the landing ramps, making it difficult for ferries to dock. This caused long delays for commuters and residents of the island villages, for whom ferries are the only means to reach the mainland.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Goa govt to audit passenger ferries after ferry sinking highlights risks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On