Goa govt to audit passenger ferries after ferry sinking highlights risks

The Goa government has ordered an audit of passenger ferries after a berthed ferry sank late on Monday night as water filled one of its buoyancy tanks. The vessel was listed on one side before sinking, officials said. State river navigation minister Subhash Phal Dessai said they cannot take people’s lives for granted. (Sourced)

Goa has a fleet of 38 ferry boats, modelled on landing craft. They are used to cross rivers that do not have bridges. The fleet connects the state’s riverine islands and villages and suffers frequent breakdowns. Sinkings are rare.

State river navigation minister Subhash Phal Dessai said they cannot take people’s lives for granted. “Fitness audits will be conducted for all these ferries. We are thinking of replacing all these ferries once we introduce the RO-RO ferries. Those found unfit will be discarded,” Dessai said. “We will check whether it [Monday night sinking] was because the vents were clogged, which allowed water to accumulate on deck.”

Ferry services were suspended on some routes on Tuesday as heavy rains and high tides submerged the landing ramps, making it difficult for ferries to dock. This caused long delays for commuters and residents of the island villages, for whom ferries are the only means to reach the mainland.