Goa health minister row: CM reinstates doctor sacked by MLA in viral video | What's the case?

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane's order to suspend a senior doctor at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was overruled by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday amid the rising controversy in the state over the matter. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane speaks to a doctor during a visit to Goa Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.(PTI)

"I have reviewed the issue at Goa Medical College and held discussions with the Health Minister. I want to assure the people of Goa that Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar will not be suspended," CM Sawant wrote on X.

The development comes hours after health minister Rane defended his decision to order the suspension of a senior doctor, Rudresh Kuttikar, from a state-run hospital, citing the latter's "arrogant behaviour" towards a patient.

The minister also said that he would not apologise for standing up for a patient who was denied care.

What is the case?

The case revolves around an incident on Saturday, when minister Rane paid a surprise visit to the GMCH’s casualty ward. During his visit, he publicly fired and later suspended the hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rudresh Kurtikar, citing what he described as “arrogant behaviour” towards a patient — an elderly woman who had allegedly been denied necessary care.

Rane said he took the action after receiving a complaint from a senior journalist who pointed out that his mother-in-law was mistreated by the doctor in the casualty ward of the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

The minister said he had received a message from a family member of a senior citizen, who was already in pain and advised to receive daily injections, about how she was refused the same at the medical college's casualty ward on a public holiday.

The GMCH, located at Bambolim, is a state-run hospital with more than 1,000 beds. It provides medical services to patients from Goa as well as from nearby areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

"Yes, as the health minister, I did intervene, and I accept that my tone and words could have been more measured. I am not above reflection or criticism. I take full responsibility for how I communicated, and I assure you such an approach will not be repeated," Rane said while talking to the reporters.

The minister was reacting to criticism he faced on social media and also from the Indian Medical Association against his act of firing the CMO on duty.