The tourism department, government of Goa, has issued show cause notices to the two hotels wherein foreign tourists were allegedly attacked by the hotel staff. Goa tourists attack: Hotels issued notices by state tourism department

The department, while seeking action, maintained that these hotels “failed to provide security to their guests.”

In the notice, the hotel/resort owners have been asked as to why action should not be taken against them. Both hotels/guest houses have been asked to submit their replies within seven days, the state tourism department said in a statement on Friday.

Two incidents of foreign tourists being allegedly attacked by hotel staffers have come to light in the past one month.

On March 30, a 29-year-old Dutch woman was allegedly molested by a resort staffer in Goa during her stay. According to her complaint, she was attacked by the hotel bartender, who allegedly entered her tent with the intent to sexually assault her. After a local came to her rescue, they both were allegedly stabbed by the bartender.

On March 24, a Russian tourist was allegedly assaulted in her hotel room in North Goa. Aigul Davletianova, in her complaint filed on March 24, alleged that two men entered her room to steal valuables the previous night. While one of them held her, the other capped her mouth causing her injuries.

Earlier this month, a tourist family from Delhi was allegedly attacked by the staffers of a resort in Goa’s Anjuna over a scuffle.

Meanwhile, Goa police have also written to the tourism department to cancel the licences of two resorts situated at Dandoswado, Mandrem and Mardiwada, Morjim, following an alleged brutal assault on foreign tourists.

Earlier, the Goa police had called for action against the hotels for failing to maintain CCTV cameras and functioning without adequate security.