Goa's Manohar International airport to operate flights to int'l destinations from July 21

The newly developed Manohar International Airport in Mopa, located in the northern region of Goa, will now operate flights to London. The airport's official Twitter handle said on Thursday, “An exciting journey begins as Goa gears up to soar across borders. Mark your calendars as Manohar International Airport gets ready to explore the vibrant wonders of London from 21st July.” Manohar International Airport, Goa(ANI File)

The airport will now operate flights to international destinations. Air India will become the first carrier to operate cross-border flights from the airport. The first such flight will depart for London on Friday.

“We now fly from the newly launched @miagoaairport to Gatwick 3X weekly. (From 21st July 2023). To celebrate, a tribute to Mario Miranda - our favourite artist from Goa and forever a part of the Air India art legacy. Air India is the first carrier to fly internationally from the Manohar International Airport, Goa,” another tweet put out by the airport's official Twitter handle read.

Air India has announced its plans to launch a thrice-weekly service from Manohar International Airport. The total number of flights operated by the airline in the UK is 49 per week at present.

The Manohar International Airport (MIA) started its commercial operations on January 5, 2023. Earlier, flights operated from the Dabolim airport in Goa.

The Dabolim Airport has a unique arrangement where it is operated by the Indian Navy. Apart from serving as a civil-military airport, the Navy also utilizes a portion of the facility as an offshore testing facility for various naval assets.

“There was fear that Dabolim airport would close after operation of Mopa airport starts, but today both airports are operating smoothly. Maximum tourists are coming to Goa. It is our responsibility to develop good transport service, in coming years more changes will be made," Goa transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said earlier.