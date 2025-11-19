Panaji, The Goa Tourism Department will organise a roadshow in Bahrain on November 23 to deepen engagement with the Gulf tourism market and promote state tourism, a senior official said on Wednesday. Goa Tourism dept to hold roadshow in Bahrain

The initiative aims to strengthen trade partnerships, promote year-round travel, and introduce Bahrain's travel industry to Goa's evolving tourism landscape, a Tourism Department spokesperson said.

"Bahrain and the larger Gulf region hold immense potential for Goa. Through this roadshow, we aim to present a refined version of Goa that is rooted in culture yet contemporary in its tourism approach," said state Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte.

Khaunte said the government is positioning Goa as a global destination that caters to both adventure-seeking travellers and those seeking tranquillity and wellness through dedicated campaigns.

State Tourism Director Kedar Naik stated that the engagement in Bahrain is an important step in expanding Goa's visibility across the Gulf.

"Travellers from this region appreciate quality, diversity, and authenticity, values that Goa proudly offers," he said, adding that the Goa government's updated strategies and the integration of emerging trends aim to provide travellers with a richer and more curated experience.

He said the roadshow will highlight Goa's Feels Like Goa campaign- an elevated storytelling approach crafted to present Goa as a destination rich in diverse experiences.

"Goa Tourism Dept will also unveil three emerging global travel trends that have been seamlessly integrated into the state's tourism blueprint. Nocto Tourism will spotlight Goa's structured nightlife offerings, enhanced safety frameworks, entertainment districts, and live cultural experiences," Naik added.

He said "Jet-Setting" will focus on Goa's growing cinematic footprint.

"This trend encourages film-inspired travel and positions Goa as a sought-after cinematic tourism hub. 'CalmCation' will focus on wellness retreats, nature-immersive escapes, yoga and Ayurveda experiences, and serene hinterland getaways designed for restorative travel," Naik added.

